Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Should I sell my Nvidia shares before this week’s crunch results?

Should I sell my Nvidia shares before this week’s crunch results?

Harvey Jones doesn’t own many US stocks, but he does own Nvidia shares. Now he’s wondering whether to bail out to avoid a potential AI bubble.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

I hate jumping on an investment bandwagon too late but that’s exactly what I did with Nvidia (LSE: NVDA) shares.

Ideally, I prefer to buy out-of-favour companies and wait for their share prices to recover. Fat chance of that here. But when the stock dipped in April after Donald Trump announced his 90-day tariffs, I bought in and I’m up around 50% in months. That’s great, but it leaves me with a dilemma. Should I bank my profit and move on?

S&P 500 star

There are good reasons to do so. They say it’s never wrong to take a profit. Also, Nvidia is already worth $4.34trn, the largest market cap in the world. 

In the past five years it’s grown an astonishing 1,253%. If it repeated that feat, the valuation would hit $57.7trn, roughly half the size of the total global economy ($115trn today). Sooner or later, expectations have to cool.

Nvidia has been swept alon by the artificial intelligence boom, but investors are wary after OpenAI CEO Sam Altman hinted that AI stocks may be in a bubble. The gains have already slowed, with Nvidia up a modest (by its standards) 40% over the past year and slipping 1.55% last week. 

Friday’s rebound of 1.72% was only thanks to Jerome Powell hinting that US interest rates could be cut in September, which shows how wobbly sentiment can be. Despite its punching power, Nvidia is still at the mercy of wider events.

Reasons for optimism

This week’s Q2 results on Wednesday 27 August will be crucial. Refinitiv forecasts earnings per share of $1 on revenues of $46bn, a modest increase from 96 cents and $44.06bn in Q1. 

Analysts at HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Wedbush and UBS have all lifted their price targets, which suggests they’re optimistic about both numbers and guidance.

Investors will also be watching China. Nvidia has resumed AI chip sales there after agreeing to hand 15% of its Chinese revenues to the US government. Last quarter, restrictions wiped out $2.5bn of business.

Despite the risks, AI is potentially transformative. Nvidia sits at the heart of that ecosystem. For investors willing to take the long-term approach, there may still be a case to consider buying.

Why I am staying put

Nvidia shares now trade on a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.3. That leaves little margin for disappointment. Any miss on earnings or guidance could send the stock sharply lower. Another worry is that most companies investing in generative AI are not yet making money from it. Their spending is highly speculative. Need I mention the dotcom boom and bust?

Inflation and interest rates are both proving sticky, which will hit growth stocks like this one by downgrading the value of their future earnings in real terms.

I was tempted to sell ahead of Powell’s speech last week, but held back and I’m glad I did. There are too many moving parts to second-guess the market like that. 

That’s why I invest with a long view, taking advantage of dips to buy, then holding on. I sell only if the underlying case changes. I don’t think it has. AI remains a game changer.

On that basis, I am sticking with my holding. I’ve also learned a vital investment lesson. Sometimes it pays to back winners, even if others got there first.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Check out the eye-popping forecast for this dirt cheap FTSE 100 growth stock

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is excited by the outlook for this beaten-down UK growth stock that he believes has brilliant comeback potential.…

Read more »

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

£1k buys 142 shares in this stunning 7.78%-yielding FTSE 100 dividend share

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones crunches the numbers to show how much income a modest investment in this popular dividend share could generate…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months, red-hot Fresnillo and IAG shares could turn £10k into…

| Harvey Jones

IAG shares and Fresnillo have thrashed the FTSE 100 with triple-digit gains in 12 months. Harvey Jones asks if they…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 fintech shares to check out on the London Stock Exchange

| Ben McPoland

Our writer spotlights two UK growth shares on the London Stock Exchange that are each tackling a different corner of…

Read more »

Mother and Daughter Blowing Bubbles
Investing Articles

Nvidia stock is in a bubble, full stop

| Andrew Mackie

Over the past few years, Nvidia stock has become the poster child of the AI revolution. But what happens when…

Read more »

Friends and sisters exploring the outdoors together in Cornwall. They are standing with their arms around each other at the coast.
Investing Articles

How many Aviva shares do I need to buy to aim for a £1,000 passive income?

| Andrew Mackie

Up 40% in 2025, and offering one of the highest dividend yields in the FTSE 100, can Aviva shares continue…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

Up 92% this year! Did I miss the boat on this spectacular penny stock?

| Mark Hartley

Staffline shares are up nearly 100% in 2025. Is this penny stock still undervalued, or have investors already missed the…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

3 S&P 500 stocks that Britain’s top fund managers have been buying

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Terry Smith, Nick Train, and Stephen Yiu are three of the UK’s most well-known portfolio managers. Here’s a look at…

Read more »