Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Could this surging FTSE 100 stock rise another 40% in the next year?

Could this surging FTSE 100 stock rise another 40% in the next year?

One analyst has this FTSE 100 stock pegged for a 40% gain over the next 12 months. Is it the best bargain on the index?

Posted by
John Fieldsend
Longtime UK and US investor with a focus on sustainable, long-term stocks of all shapes and sizes.
Published
| More on:
A close up side view of a father and his young daughter who is a wheelchair user having a cute affectionate moment with each other whilst on a family day out in a beautiful public park in Newcastle upon Tyne in the North East of England.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Great Britain 1, America 0. We’re winning ladies and gents! In terms of 2025 stock market performance at least. After years of repeated and really quite large hammerings, the Union Jack is fighting back against the Stars and Stripes. With valuations over the pond looking frighteningly high, especially in the tech sector, investors are flocking to more reasonably valued stocks like those on the FTSE 100. I count myself among those who have reallocated capital because of this very trend. 

The knock-on effect is an 11% gain for the Footise this year with several months to come. And with the UK’s leading index still trading at around a 30% discount in absolute terms (comparing price-to-earnings ratios), then US-beating stock market gains might be with us for the foreseeable future. 

Good times for a change

Barclays (LSE: BARC) is one stock leading the vanguard of recent FTSE 100 excellence, the shares up over four times since a pandemic low point. British banks have long been viewed as mediocre investments, and in fairness, 2013 to 2025 saw zero capital gains, so it’s good to see a turnaround for one of London’s most important sectors.  

The good times could keep on rolling for the Blue Eagle Bank given some handsome earnings and revenue projections. I think it’s one to consider.

Thanks to good performance in its investment bank arm, the £51bn market cap giant is expected to steadily grow EPS from 35p in 2024 to 58p in 2027. A share buyback of £1bn has already been announced, and one analyst has put in a 40% increase in the share price as a 12-month target on the stock. 

Barclays is already flying, up 38% year-to-date. But could it really turn £10,000 into £14,000 in a year? 

Going higher

One reason to think otherwise is that share prices tend to reflect all available information. Yes, the earnings and revenue forecasts for the next few years are very pretty, but they’re also no secret. 

Some say those growing profits, which are only expected (not guaranteed) of course, are ‘priced into’ the stock already. It’s more likely that the predicted bigger numbers on the income statement are the reason for the stock’s recent ascent rather than the reason for the stock to keep going higher from here. 

That’s not to say the stock won’t continue to surge. Increasing cash flows might not guarantee anything, but they are signs that the company is ticking along smoothly with perhaps a good company culture and shrewd governance. Those are qualities that any investor should be trying to look for in a firm as they are what can underpin long term growth in the stock whatever the short term details are. 

This is one of the reasons why I hold Barclays shares myself, even if I’m not banking (ahem) on a 40% rise by this point in 2026. 


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has positions in Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

This FTSE investment trust is stinking out my Stocks and Shares ISA. Time to sell?

| Paul Summers

A FTSE laggard is holding back the value of this Fool's ISA portfolio. With other stocks doing so well in…

Read more »

Business man pointing at 'Sell' sign
Investing Articles

Has the great Nvidia stock price crash started?

| Alan Oscroft

The Nvidia stock price surge has faltered, as the gap between tech stocks and the wider market grows. Is it…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

It’s been a great week for this FTSE 250 legend. But will it last?

| James Beard

Our writer reflects on the recent share price performance of a FTSE 250 icon that’s hit the buffers since becoming…

Read more »

Departure & Arrival sign, representing selling and buying in a portfolio
Investing Articles

How 129 words just wiped 40% off this FTSE 250 stock!

| Ben McPoland

Does the 40% drop in the WH Smith (LON:SMWH) share price present an obvious dip-buying opportunity? Or is this FTSE…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

After last week’s results, I’m seriously keen on this record-high FTSE 100 dividend share

| Mark Hartley

At hitting a record high in the wake of stellar H1 results, could this 5.7%-yielding FTSE 100 stock be my…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

3 stocks that could be huge market winners, says this ex-FTSE 100 fund manager

| Ben McPoland

This top-rated fund manager has identified a trio of growth firms that could be future stars of the stock market.…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Check out the latest dividend forecasts for NatWest, Lloyds and Barclays shares

| Harvey Jones

The big FTSE 100 banks have rocketed in recent years, with NatWest, Lloyds and Barclays shares all smashing the index.…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.
Investing Articles

How £10,000 today could become a £1,500-a-year second income by 2035

| Stephen Wright

The buy-to-let market in the UK might not be in great shape. But Stephen Wright thinks property could still be…

Read more »