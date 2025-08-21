Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Warren Buffett holds just a single FTSE 100 stock and it looks cheap

Warren Buffett holds just a single FTSE 100 stock and it looks cheap

The portfolio of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is almost entirely US-focused except with one, cheap-looking, exception on the FTSE 100.

Posted by
John Fieldsend
Longtime UK and US investor with a focus on sustainable, long-term stocks of all shapes and sizes.
Published
| More on:
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

If you ask me, Warren Buffett’s investing style is the gold standard for the everyday investor. Value investing — buying good companies and holding for the long term — is as simple as it is effective. 

Since Buffett started applying his philosophy with his investment firm Berkshire Hathaway in the 1960s, the shares have returned nearly 20% a year. And of all the stocks currently in the Berkshire portfolio, only one is listed on the London Stock Exchange

What is Buffett’s sole UK holding and is it worth buying? Let’s explore.

The good stuff

As of the last reported date of 31 March 2025, the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio comprises 36 holdings. The majority are, like Warren Buffett himself, American. Firms like Apple, Amazon, American Express, Bank of America, and Coca-Cola are some of the big hitters among them. 

Going down the list, you’d be forgiven for wondering if Buffett gave a hoot about investing in any other country than the good old U-S of A. But one British company does make the list – FTSE 100 firm Diageo (LSE: DGE), best known for its drinks ranges including Guinness, Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, and Smirnoff

A $300bn portfolio centred firmly on the US has one British company squeak its way in. So, there must be something there he really likes, wouldn’t you think? 

Diageo’s moat is likely something he admires. An ‘economic moat’, a term coined and popularised by Buffett, describes how defensive a company’s revenues are. Just like a moat of water protects a castle from invaders, an economic moat of beloved brands like Guinness or Smirnoff protects against would-be competitors. 

I own shares in Diageo myself and one of the attractions was that it’s hard to see such popular brands of beer or spirits losing much market share. 

A buy?

Market share is only one part of the equation, however, especially when the size of the market is decreasing. The younger generations are drinking less and going out less. And the new-fangled weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy cause folks to drink less. 

This bleak future for alcohol sales is perhaps why the stock is looking cheaper than ever, down 50% from an all-time high and trading at only 15 times earnings, closing in on half of its valuation only a few years ago. 

Buffett perhaps won’t be overly concerned. Diageo makes up just a tiny fraction of his entire portfolio. He holds a $23m stake on the last available record, a 0.08% of his entire holding.

Leaving aside the question of why a multi-billionaire investor holds such relatively small positions, Diageo is in a tough spot. I own the shares myself and still like the company. But, given the uncertainty, I don’t think I’d recommend it as one to consider.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. John Fieldsend has positions in Apple and Diageo Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Apple, and Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Here’s how to aim for £500 in monthly passive income starting from zero

| Mark Hartley

Investing regularly in the stock market can provide a path to building a second income. Our writer explores how this…

Read more »

White middle-aged woman in wheelchair shopping for food in delicatessen
Investing Articles

Down 43%, Greggs is the worst-performing stock on the FTSE 250 this year. Can it recover?

| Mark Hartley

Greggs shares have fallen 43% in 2025, making it the worst-performing stock on the FTSE 250. Our writer examines the…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Forecast: see what £10,000 invested in Legal & General shares could be worth in a year

| Harvey Jones

Legal & General shares have trailed their sector in recent years but investors still get a brilliant dividend income from…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Trading around a 17-year high now, is there any value left in Aviva shares?

| Simon Watkins

Aviva shares have shot up over the past year, boosted by strong results. However, I think they're still 43% underpriced…

Read more »

Text that reads Take a deep breath typed on retro typewriter
Investing Articles

I sleep easier at night because of these FTSE 100 defensive stocks

| Mark Hartley

As geopolitical risks continue to threaten the global economy, here are three FTSE 100 defensive stocks I feel comfortable holding…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

2 growth stocks I’d never heard of — until they soared nearly 40% this week!

| Mark Hartley

Two little-known FTSE shares, Shield Therapeutics and Pantheon Resources, soared up to 40% this week. Could these growth stocks keep…

Read more »

Departure & Arrival sign, representing selling and buying in a portfolio
Investing Articles

Forecast: see what £10,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares could be worth in a year

| Harvey Jones

Rolls-Royce shares boast an unbelievable past performance, but investing is all about the future so where can the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

It’s never too late to consider buying top FTSE 100 dividend stocks

| Alan Oscroft

The highest dividend yields might be falling, but I still think the FTSE 100 could be the best index in…

Read more »