Trading around a 17-year high now, is there any value left in Aviva shares?

Aviva shares have shot up over the past year, boosted by strong results. However, I think they’re still 43% underpriced to their fair value right now.

Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025

Image source: Getty Images

Aviva (LSE: AV) shares are changing hands around a price not seen since 25 January 2008.

However, price and value are not the same thing. Price is whatever the market will pay for a stock, while value reflects the fundamental worth of the underlying business.

The difference between these two things can be huge. And it is in that difference that big long-term profits can be made, in my experience. This comprises several years as a senior international bank trader and decades as a private investor.

To ascertain whether such a gap exists in Aviva shares, I re-examined the core business and ran the key numbers.

The business’s fundamentals

Aviva’s 14 August-released H1 2025 results saw operating profit soar 22% year on year to £1.068bn.

The insurance and investment giant’s General Insurance premiums jumped 7% to £6.290bn. Its Wealth division’s assets under management rose 6% to £209bn, extending its position as the number one UK player. And over the same period, its Health division’s premiums rose 14% to £1bn.

A risk here is any failure to fully integrate July acquisition Direct Line’s business into its own. This could prove costly and could damage Aviva’s reputation.

However, CEO Amanda Blanc said in the results that Direct Line’s “integration is well under way… and we are confident the deal will contribute significantly to Aviva’s future growth.” Aviva will provide more details on the impact of the deal on its business in November.

That said, analysts forecast that Aviva’s profits will increase by 17.3% a year to end-2027. And it is ultimately this that drives any firm’s share price and dividends higher over time.

So, is there any value left in the share price?

Surprising for many, perhaps, given its price rise, Aviva’s 0.8 price-to-sales ratio is still bottom of its peer group. This comprises Legal & General at 1.2, Swiss Life and Admiral each at 2.1, and Prudential at 2.8, giving an average of 2.

So, Aviva is very undervalued on this basis.

A discounted cash flow valuation shows the stock is 43% undervalued at its current price of £6.69.

Therefore, the fair value is technically £11.74.

This valuation model highlights where any company’s share price should be, derived from cash flow projections for the underlying business.

My experience is that asset prices tend to converge to their fair value over time, although there is no guarantee that they will do this.

The bonus of a high dividend income

In 2024, Aviva paid 35.7p, producing a current yield of 5.3%. However, analysts forecast this will rise to 39.3p this year, 41.1p next year, and 44.3p in 2027.

These would generate respective dividend yields of 5.9%, 6.1%, and 6.6%. By contrast, the average FTSE 100 dividend yield is 3.5%.

So, investors considering a £10,00 holding in Aviva could make £6,970 in dividends after 10 years. And after 30 years, this could rise to £38,866.

The calculations are based on just the current 5.3% dividend yield and the dividends being reinvested back into the stock (dividend compounding).

For its potential share price gains and high yield returns, I will be adding to my stake in Aviva very soon.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Admiral Group Plc, Aviva Plc, and Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Admiral Group Plc and Prudential Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

