Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Forecast: see what £10,000 invested in Legal & General shares could be worth in a year

Forecast: see what £10,000 invested in Legal & General shares could be worth in a year

Legal & General shares have trailed their sector in recent years but investors still get a brilliant dividend income from the FTSE 100 stock. Is that enough?

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Legal & General (LSE: LGEN) shares are finally showing signs of life. They’re up 11.2% over the past year, and with a trailing yield of 8.2%, investors have enjoyed a total return close to 20%.

That’s not half bad, but owning the stock’s still been a frustrating ride. The Legal & General share price is only 14% higher than it was five years ago. At around 260p today, it’s roughly where it stood a decade ago. That’s despite the FTSE 100 as a whole trading near all-time highs. Blue-chip Aviva has delivered far stronger growth.

I bought into the insurer in 2023, alongside M&G and Phoenix Group Holdings. All looked like bargain high-dividend stocks. But M&G and Phoenix have grown up twice the speed over the last year. And they still pay bags of income.

FTSE 100 underperformer

On 6 August, Legal & General published what it called an “excellent” set of first-half numbers. Core operating profit rose 6% to £859m while IFRS pre-tax profit jumped 28% to £406m. Net debt fell from £4.71bn to £3.39bn.

CEO António Simões said the outlook was positive and reaffirmed a pledge to return more than £5bn to investors through dividends and share buybacks over three years.

That sounded encouraging, but the City wasn’t fully convinced. On 12 August, RBC Capital Markets cut its price target from 220p to 200p, warning parts of the business remained fragile. Next day, JP Morgan trimmed its price target from 290p to 275p. Analysts worry about profitability in bulk annuities, weaker earnings growth in asset management and dividends not fully covered by free cash flow.

Strong income, weak growth

With competition in bulk annuities intense and markets jittery as they wonder how long the recent bull run can last, sentiment around the stock remains cautious.

Adding to my concern is the valuation. The price-to-earnings ratio looks stretched at 89 after some sharp earnings per share drops in recent years. That’s a pretty dizzying P/E and suggests all is not quite as it should be.

Dividend do the heavy lifting

The consensus one-year price forecast is just 261.8p, around 0.5% above today’s 260.6p. This suggests capital growth will be limited. A market wobble could easily knock it lower, especially if falling asset values hit the balance sheet. I’d love the stock to suddenly take off, but I can’t see it happening either.

Analysts reckon the yield could hit 8.45% in 2025. That would lift the total return to 8.95%, turning a £10,000 stake into £10,895. Once again, the dividend’s doing the work here. Shareholder payouts are going to grow at a fairly slow pace, with the board targeting annual increases of just 2%. That will still lift the yield to a forecast 8.58% in 2026.

Legal & General still looks a stock that income-focused investors might consider buying. I’m happy to keep holding and reinvesting dividends while I wait for the shares to wake up. Patience is required. But over the long term, I expect to get my rewards, from growth as well as income.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Legal & General Group Plc, M&g Plc, and Phoenix Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett holds just a single FTSE 100 stock and it looks cheap

| John Fieldsend

The portfolio of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is almost entirely US-focused except with one, cheap-looking, exception on the FTSE 100.

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Here’s how to aim for £500 in monthly passive income starting from zero

| Mark Hartley

Investing regularly in the stock market can provide a path to building a second income. Our writer explores how this…

Read more »

White middle-aged woman in wheelchair shopping for food in delicatessen
Investing Articles

Down 43%, Greggs is the worst-performing stock on the FTSE 250 this year. Can it recover?

| Mark Hartley

Greggs shares have fallen 43% in 2025, making it the worst-performing stock on the FTSE 250. Our writer examines the…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Trading around a 17-year high now, is there any value left in Aviva shares?

| Simon Watkins

Aviva shares have shot up over the past year, boosted by strong results. However, I think they're still 43% underpriced…

Read more »

Text that reads Take a deep breath typed on retro typewriter
Investing Articles

I sleep easier at night because of these FTSE 100 defensive stocks

| Mark Hartley

As geopolitical risks continue to threaten the global economy, here are three FTSE 100 defensive stocks I feel comfortable holding…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

2 growth stocks I’d never heard of — until they soared nearly 40% this week!

| Mark Hartley

Two little-known FTSE shares, Shield Therapeutics and Pantheon Resources, soared up to 40% this week. Could these growth stocks keep…

Read more »

Departure & Arrival sign, representing selling and buying in a portfolio
Investing Articles

Forecast: see what £10,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares could be worth in a year

| Harvey Jones

Rolls-Royce shares boast an unbelievable past performance, but investing is all about the future so where can the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

It’s never too late to consider buying top FTSE 100 dividend stocks

| Alan Oscroft

The highest dividend yields might be falling, but I still think the FTSE 100 could be the best index in…

Read more »