Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE shares I’ll consider buying if we get a stock market crash

2 FTSE shares I’ll consider buying if we get a stock market crash

Harvey Jones doesn’t know if we’re going to get a stock market crash but if we do, he’ll have his eyes glued to these two shares that he’s been itching to buy.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Talk of a stock market crash has been swirling for weeks. The S&P 500 looks pricey but the FTSE 100 is on the up. Will it all end in tears? The truth is, nobody knows.

Waiting for a crash before buying shares is daft. It’s just too unpredictable. Investors who sit on the sidelines waiting for the perfect moment typically miss out on a heap of growth and dividends. That said, I’d be daft not to take advantage if stocks did plunge. Here are two shares I’m keen to buy, and would be even keener if they suddenly became cheaper.

Goodwin offers income and growth

Engineering group Goodwin (LSE: GDWN) has been run by the same family since 1883, and clearly still know their stuff. Over the past 20 years, shareholder returns total 4,632%, according to company figures, compared with 282% from the FTSE 250 as a whole over the same term.

I was planning to buy before its annual results on 30 July but missed the chance. The numbers were impressive. Pre-tax profit for the year to 30 April jumped 47% to £35.5m on revenue of £220m, while the dividend more than doubled to 280p. Net debt fell sharply to £13.6m, thanks to £67m generated from operations.

The shares rocketed and now trade at 9,680p, leaving them on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 29.7. I’m kicking myself as a result but if we do get a correction, I’ll be ready to strike. I’m not out to make a quick buck here. My plan would be to buy and hold for years, letting the dividends and long-term growth compound. It’s exactly the kind of business long-term foolish investing is built on.

Bunzl’s bugging me

FTSE 100-listed Bunzl (LSE: BNZL) sells everyday essentials that keep businesses running, from paper towel to gloves and cleaning supplies. I’ve previously labelled it boring, but I meant it as a compliment. The shares have grown steadily for years, while the dividend has risen annually for decades.

Lately, Bunzl’s been anything but dull. Its shares have slumped 28% over 12 months, with the bulk of the damage coming from a profit warning on 16 April. Demand’s down in its key North America market, with trading sluggish in Europe and the UK too. As a result, Bunzl looks affordable on a P/E of 12. Recent updates suggest trading’s back in line with expectations, but management remains cautious, given the global backdrop. So do investors.

I’m wary of rushing in too soon after a profit warning, as these situations often take time to reverse. Yet if a wider market crash drags Bunzl lower, I’d find it impossible to resist. For bargain hunters taking a long-term view, this looks like a solid buy and hold to consider.

Ready to deploy

These two stocks are at the top of my watchlist. Both offer something different: one a family-controlled growth story, the other a reliable consolidator with global reach. I’d like to own them both. I’d love to pick them up at a reduced price. And if the crash doesn’t come? I’m not leaving my money idle for long.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Bunzl Plc and Goodwin Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

This UK growth stock could turn £7,000 into nearly £10,000, says 1 bank

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland likes the look of this UK growth stock and thinks it has potential. But will he buy it…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Is there still value for investors in the Rolls-Royce share price?

| Ken Hall

The Rolls-Royce share price has been a top performer in 2025. Ken Hall has his say on whether investors should…

Read more »

Artillery rocket system aimed to the sky and soldiers at sunset.
Investing Articles

Down 11% since June, is this FTSE 250 high-tech defence firm a huge bargain now?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 250 firm looks well placed to benefit from big rises in NATO spending, given its leadership in advanced-tech…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett holds just a single FTSE 100 stock and it looks cheap

| John Fieldsend

The portfolio of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is almost entirely US-focused except with one, cheap-looking, exception on the FTSE 100.

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Here’s how to aim for £500 in monthly passive income starting from zero

| Mark Hartley

Investing regularly in the stock market can provide a path to building a second income. Our writer explores how this…

Read more »

White middle-aged woman in wheelchair shopping for food in delicatessen
Investing Articles

Down 43%, Greggs is the worst-performing stock on the FTSE 250 this year. Can it recover?

| Mark Hartley

Greggs shares have fallen 43% in 2025, making it the worst-performing stock on the FTSE 250. Our writer examines the…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Forecast: see what £10,000 invested in Legal & General shares could be worth in a year

| Harvey Jones

Legal & General shares have trailed their sector in recent years but investors still get a brilliant dividend income from…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Trading around a 17-year high now, is there any value left in Aviva shares?

| Simon Watkins

Aviva shares have shot up over the past year, boosted by strong results. However, I think they're still 43% underpriced…

Read more »