Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Finally! After its Q3 results, this FTSE tech star’s share price looks to me to have significant value in it

Finally! After its Q3 results, this FTSE tech star’s share price looks to me to have significant value in it

For a long time, this FTSE tech share looked overvalued to me, but following the recent release of its Q3 results, it finally looks to have serious value in it.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Cloud-based financial tools provider Sage Group (LSE: SGE) has been on my watchlist for some time.

As one of the relatively few FTSE 100 technology stocks, at least compared to the S&P 500, it interests me. Unfortunately from my perspective, it has interested many other investors too. This resulted in its price rising into very overvalued territory as far as I was concerned.

And regardless of how much I like a stock, I will not simply pay any price to own it. In fact, I do not even want to pay a ‘fair value’ if possible. I want it for as much below that as I can get.

However, finally — following the 30 July release of its Q3 2025 results — I think significant value in the share has emerged.

Was there something wrong with the results?

It is true that price and value are not the same thing. The former is whatever the market will pay for an asset, while the latter reflects the fundamental value of the underlying business.

That said, a price drop can obviously drive an overvalued share down into territory that better reflects that core value. Sage’s shares have dropped 17% since results day, although I think they are now more undervalued than that.

So, what was wrong with the Q3 numbers? As far as I can see — absolutely nothing, aside from Sage leaving its performance targets unchanged from earlier results this year. But in my view, there is no need to keep upgrading targets if they are solid in the first place.

And in Sage’s case, they certainly are. It expects organic total revenue growth this year to be 9%+. Operating margins are expected to trend higher in FY25 and beyond. In 2023, they were 20.5%, in 2024 they were 22.7% and in H1 this year they were 23.2%.

The Q3 numbers reflected such strong growth, with revenue increasing 9% year on year to £1.862bn.

A risk here is competition in the sector squeezing its margins.

However, analysts forecast that Sage’s earnings will rise 12.8% each year to end-2027. And it is this growth that powers any firm’s share price higher over time.

So what about the value proposition now?

The initial part of my price assessment is to compare Sage’s key valuation measures against its competitors.

Its price-to-earnings ratio of 30 is very undervalued compared to its peer group average of 47.9. Indeed, it is bottom of the group that comprises Salesforce at 36.5, SAP at 42.6, Oracle at 55.1, and Intuit at 57.2.

It is also very undervalued on its 4.3 price-to-sales ratio against its peer group’s average of 9.1.

That said, I found the same sorts of comparative undervaluations before.  But when it came to the key test – the standalone discounted cash flow valuation – Sage was found to be significantly overvalued. This can happen when an entire sector’s valuations have been overextended due to high demand.

This time, though, the DCF shows Sage’s share price is 32% undervalued at its current £11.08 level! Therefore, its fair value is £16.29.

This is more than a sufficient price discount to fair value for me to buy the stock as soon as possible. And this is precisely what I will do.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Oracle, Sage Group Plc, and Salesforce. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Inflation in newspapers
Investing Articles

Worried about inflation? Here are 3 dividend shares to consider buying

| Paul Summers

Dividend shares are one way of taking the battle to rising inflation. Our writer picks out three FTSE 100 stocks…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 UK stocks to consider buying while they’re this cheap

| Ben McPoland

Our writer picks out a trio of cheap small-cap stocks that he thinks are worth considering. Each business continues to…

Read more »

Inflation in newspapers
Growth Shares

2 UK stocks that could benefit from higher inflation

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through a couple of UK stocks that could be resilient to rising inflation due to specific features…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Here’s how UK shares could boost savers’ wealth by £37k!

| Royston Wild

Buying UK and international shares in an ISA or other investment product can help investors effectively balance risk and reward.

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Alex Karp appears to be the ‘new Elon Musk’. So should I buy Palantir stock?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Confident and outspoken, Alex Karp is making a name for himself in the corporate world. And Palantir stock is soaring…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

I just bought more of this world-class FTSE 100 stock while it’s down 24%

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This FTSE 100 stock hasn’t participated in the index’s recent rally. So Edward Sheldon just topped up his holding, taking…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Growth Shares

Why the JD Sports share price rocketed 7% yesterday

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines why the JD Sports share price soared yesterday and what the implications are for the company when…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Time is money: when aiming for a second income, both play a key role

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley calculates how much money – and time – is required to earn a meaningful second income by investing…

Read more »