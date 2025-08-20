Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Alex Karp appears to be the ‘new Elon Musk’. So should I buy Palantir stock?

Alex Karp appears to be the ‘new Elon Musk’. So should I buy Palantir stock?

Confident and outspoken, Alex Karp is making a name for himself in the corporate world. And Palantir stock is soaring as a result.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Over the last year or so, Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) CEO Alex Karp has developed an Elon Musk-like cult following. It’s easy to see why – Karp is very optimistic about his company’s prospects and he’s not afraid to engage in a bit of trash talk. Now, over the long term, Musk’s company, Tesla, has been an amazing long-term investment due to continual share buying activity from his legion of fans. So, should I buy Palantir stock for my portfolio on the back of Karp’s following?

Incredible growth

Looking at Palantir today, there’s a lot to like about the company from an investment perspective, I feel.

For starters, there’s the incredible level of revenue growth that the business is generating due to the demand for its artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. This growth is literally unprecedented for a company of its size.

For the second quarter of 2025, Palantir’s revenues came in at $1.004bn, up 48% year on year (and well ahead of the consensus forecast of $940m). This was driven by a phenomenal performance in the US, where commercial revenue soared 93% to $306m and government revenue increased 53% to $426m.

Smashing the rule of 40

Then there’s the level of profitability the company is generating. In the software world, a common benchmark is the ‘rule of 40’ score. This is calculated by adding a company’s revenue growth and profit margin and the idea is that a score of 40 is respectable. Here, Palantir just posted a score of 94 for the latest quarter, which is really impressive.

Palantir Rule of 40
Source: Palantir

Confidence

I also like the confidence from Alex Karp. In the firm’s Q2 letter to shareholders, he wrote: “With continued execution, and a focus on what matters and a near complete disinterest in what does not, we believe that Palantir will become the dominant software company of the future. And the market is now waking up to this reality.”

Sure, it’s a little cheesy. But it’s great to see a leader who’s passionate about his company and its prospects.

Price target increases

On his line that the market is waking up this reality, it seems it is. Since the Q2 earnings, a number of brokers have increased their price targets for Palantir. For example, Wedbush has raised its target to $200 from $160. Meanwhile, Bank of America Securities has increased its target to $180 from $150.

“The growth rate of our business has accelerated radically, after years of investment on our part and derision by some. The sceptics are admittedly fewer now, having been defanged and bent into a kind of submission. Yet we see no reason to pause, to relent, here.”
Palantir CEO Alex Karp

A sky-high valuation

While there’s a lot to like, however, the valuation is just a bit of a stretch for me right now. Currently, Palantir trades on a price-to-sales ratio of 90 and a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 247.

To my mind, buying the stock at these multiples would be quite risky. If earnings miss estimates in the upcoming quarters due to less spending on AI, the stock could fall by 20% or more.

I’ll point out that I’m interested in owning this stock in the future. For now though, I’m going to keep it on my watchlist and wait for a better entry point.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has no positions in any shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Inflation in newspapers
Investing Articles

Worried about inflation? Here are 3 dividend shares to consider buying

| Paul Summers

Dividend shares are one way of taking the battle to rising inflation. Our writer picks out three FTSE 100 stocks…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 UK stocks to consider buying while they’re this cheap

| Ben McPoland

Our writer picks out a trio of cheap small-cap stocks that he thinks are worth considering. Each business continues to…

Read more »

Inflation in newspapers
Growth Shares

2 UK stocks that could benefit from higher inflation

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through a couple of UK stocks that could be resilient to rising inflation due to specific features…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Here’s how UK shares could boost savers’ wealth by £37k!

| Royston Wild

Buying UK and international shares in an ISA or other investment product can help investors effectively balance risk and reward.

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

I just bought more of this world-class FTSE 100 stock while it’s down 24%

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This FTSE 100 stock hasn’t participated in the index’s recent rally. So Edward Sheldon just topped up his holding, taking…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Growth Shares

Why the JD Sports share price rocketed 7% yesterday

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines why the JD Sports share price soared yesterday and what the implications are for the company when…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Time is money: when aiming for a second income, both play a key role

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley calculates how much money – and time – is required to earn a meaningful second income by investing…

Read more »

Exterior of BT Group head office - One Braham, London
Investing Articles

Is the BT share price overvalued? A 48% rally continues despite lacklustre results

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley questions the value of the BT share price after weak results fail to explain its impressive growth. Is…

Read more »