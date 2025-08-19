Member Login
Time for me to buy more of this superb 8.3%-yielding FTSE 100 passive income superstar stock after strong H1 results?

This top FTSE dividend share delivers huge passive income flows, which are forecast to rise in the coming years. It also looks extremely undervalued!

Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.

Image source: Getty Images

Passive income can provide life-changing regular dividend payments. These can be used to make life better before retirement or as a means of retiring early. And all of this can be done with little effort from the investor – hence the ‘passive’ label.

One of my core holdings to achieve this is FTSE 100 insurance and investment giant Legal & General (LSE: LGEN).

It pays one of the highest dividend yields in any leading FTSE index. Its significant discount to fair value helps reduce the risk of share price losses affecting these returns. And extraordinary earnings growth potential is likely to propel both its share price and dividends higher.

Earnings growth

Rising earnings ultimately drive a company’s share price and dividends.

A risk to Legal & General’s is the intense competition in the sector that may squeeze its margins. However, consensus analysts’ forecasts are that its earnings will grow by a colossal 49.1% each year to end-2027.

These projections look well supported by recent results, including its H1 2025 numbers released on 6 August. These showed core operating profit rising 6% year on year to £859m, outstripping analysts’ estimates of £816m.

Its Solvency II capital generation rose 3% to £729m, giving a total coverage ratio of 217%. This compares to the minimum requirement of 100% for the insurance and investment sector.

And its contractual service margin increased 2% to £12.1bn. The company will recognise this profit over the life of the insurance contracts.

Deeply undervalued share price

A discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation shows Legal & General shares are 52% undervalued at their current £2.58 price.

This modelling pinpoints where any firm’s stock price should trade, based on cash flow forecasts for the underlying business.

Therefore, the fair value for its shares is £5.38.

In my experience as a former senior investment bank trader, assets tend to converge to their fair value over time, although this is not guaranteed.

Passive income payments

In 2024, Legal & General paid a dividend of 21.36p. This gives a current dividend yield of 8.3%. Analysts forecast this will rise to 8.4% this year, 8.6% next year, and 8.8% in 2027.

So, investors considering a £10,000 holding in the firm would make £12,868 in dividend payments after 10 years. This is based on the current average 8.3% dividend yield and the dividends being reinvested back into the stock. This is known as ‘dividend compounding’.

On the same basis, the dividends would rise to £109,583 after 30 years.

Including the initial £10,000 stake and the total value of the Legal & General holding by then would be £119,583. This would pay £9,925 each year in passive income from dividends by that point!

Will I buy more of the shares?

I do not doubt that the firm’s exceptionally strong earnings prospects will power the share price and dividends higher over time.

Given this, I have zero hesitation in buying more of the stock as soon as possible.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

