Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is this FTSE 100 share about to soar around 40%? City analysts think so!

Is this FTSE 100 share about to soar around 40%? City analysts think so!

Discover which FTSE share is tipped to explode in value — and why I’m planning to hold it in my UK shares portfolio for the next decade.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Conditions remain tough for FTSE 100 housebuilder Barratt Redrow (LSE:BTRW) as the UK economy splutters. In the first half, it reported an underwhelming 16,565 completions, missing its target range of 16,800-17,200 by a notable distance.

To add further woe, it also remains impacted by costly legacy building defects. It booked £248m worth of additional legacy property liabilities in January-June, largely due to fire safety and structural issues at previous developments.

At 373p per share, the FTSE company’s now trading at a 32.8% discount to what is was 12 months ago. Despite the builder’s problems, I think this may represent an attractive dip buying opportunity.

Indeed, City analysts believe Barratt’s share price could rocket almost 40% during the next year.

Recovery continues

While the firm’s recovery is slower than hoped, it is nonetheless still moving forwards. Its net private reservation rate rose 16.4% between January and June, to 0.64 per outlet per week. Its also reported that its forward order book had “continued to improve“: this was up 10.5% and 4.3% on a value and volume basis respectively in the first half.

Doubt remains as to whether Barratt can continue its recovery, but I’m optimistic it can. Interest rates are likely to continue falling as inflation recedes, supporting buyer affordability.

Underlining this support, latest Bank of England data showed net mortgage approvals for house purchases up 1.4% month on month in June.

Mortgage approvals data is a good sign for FTSE 100 housebuilders
Source: Bank of England

Future rate cuts could be fuelled, too, by enduring economic stagnation, which may offset problems like rising unemployment on Barratt’s sales.

Value share

City forecasters are in agreement, and expect the builder’s profits to rise sharply over the next two years

A 49% year-on-year rise in annual earnings is tipped for this financial year (to June 2026). Predicted growth remains elevated at 31% for financial 2027, too.

These forecasts mean Barratt’s shares offer up strong value in my view. Its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.6 times for this year drops to 9.6 times for next year.

Meanwhile, its P/E-to-growth (PEG) multiple is a stable 0.3 through the period. Any sub-1 reading indicates that a share is undervalued.

Finally, broker consensus also suggests strong dividend growth through the period. So the company’s forward dividend yields are a healthy (and rapidly increasing) 4.5% and 5.4% for financial 2026 and 2027, respectively.

Near-40% price gains

As with many UK shares, sharp economic conditions remain a problem for the company. But on balance, I’m confident Barratt’s bottom line can still steadily improve, pulling its share higher from today’s levels.

The 17 City analysts who rate the FTSE share all believe the builder will rebound. The consensus price target sits at 516.6p for the next 12 months. This suggests price upside of 38.5%.

Given the solid long-term outlook for homes demand, Barratt is a share I plan to hold for years. Its merger with Redrow last year gives it terrific scale to exploit this opportunity — the UK government is targeting 300,000 new homes each year between now and 2029.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Barratt Redrow. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barratt Redrow. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Time for me to buy more of this superb 8.3%-yielding FTSE 100 passive income superstar stock after strong H1 results?

| Simon Watkins

This top FTSE dividend share delivers huge passive income flows, which are forecast to rise in the coming years. It…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Still trading near a 14-year high, how close to ‘fair value’ is Tesco’s share price?

| Simon Watkins

Tesco’s share price has risen a long way recently, but does this mean no value is left in it? I…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Could this FTSE 250 stock be like buying Rolls-Royce shares back in 2023?

| Stephen Wright

A strong recovery since 2023 has resulted in Rolls-Royce leading the FTSE 100. Is this FTSE 250 company be set…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Is this the UK’s most reliable dividend stock?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley looks at a British dividend stock with 59 years of uninterrupted payouts. Is it the most reliable income…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Analysts think this AIM stock could be on the FTSE 100

| Dr. James Fox

The AIM’s largest stock is undervalued by 32.9% according to analysts. If it were to join the main market, it…

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

Is the FTSE 100 heading for a golden decade?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer thinks artificial intelligence (AI) could prove to be a double-edged sword, and this may boost the appeal of…

Read more »

Two employees sat at desk welcoming customer to a Tesla car showroom
Investing Articles

Should I buy Tesla for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Ben McPoland

Tesla stock has lost nearly a third of its value in just eight months. Is this an obvious opportunity to…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

Don’t have enough for retirement? Here’s how you could target a £43,938 second income

| Royston Wild

Discover how a regular monthly investment in UK and US shares can deliver a large second income to supplement the…

Read more »