Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » My top 2 growth stocks to consider for an ISA right now

My top 2 growth stocks to consider for an ISA right now

Many Nasdaq stocks look overvalued right now. But this pair seem reasonably priced given their long-term earnings growth potential.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
Stacks of coins

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Businesses with lots of ‘optionality’ can make for exciting investments. Optionality is simply jargon for having multiple avenues of ongoing or potential growth. In other words, different ways to win. Here are two growth stocks I think fit the bill and are worth considering. 

Established tech giant

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is a classic case study in building optionality. It started out as an online book seller, before morphing into the ‘everything store’ by allowing third parties to sell on its platform. 

Today, Amazon is the e-commerce behemoth we all know, as well as a global leader in cloud computing through AWS. Then there’s Prime, Alexa, Twitch, and developing projects like self-driving cars, delivery robots and drones, an internet satellite constellation, and more.  

Amazon is also quickly becoming a digital advertising giant. In Q2, ad revenue hit nearly $16bn, up 23% year on year. This income has far higher margins than retail sales, and should noticeably boost Amazon’s profitability over time. 

However, all these things rolled into one does invite regulatory scrutiny, especially in Europe. So antitrust action could force tighter rules or even a break-up one day. 

Nevertheless, with the stock trading at a fairly reasonable 34 times forward earnings, I think Amazon looks attractive. Especially when the long-term growth opportunities in higher-margin digital advertising and AI cloud computing appear substantial.  

Emerging tech giant

Next is a mini Amazon in the making: MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). Indeed, it’s often called the ‘Amazon of Latin America’. 

That’s because the company also has a large e-commerce marketplace and extensive logistics network, as well as a fast-growing advertising business and Prime-like subscription service.

But MercadoLibre’s optionality extends to fintech offerings, namely Mercado Pago (digital payments, savings and investment features) and Mercado Crédito (loans to both merchants and unbanked consumers).

These operations spin into each other like a well-oiled flywheel across 18 nations. In Q2, net revenue rose 34% to $6.8bn, with gross merchandise volume growth in all markets. Mexico performed strongly while Argentina returned to growth after years of economic turbulence. 

Of course, it’s important to acknowledge that Latin America isn’t always the safest sandbox to play in. Wild currency swings, hyperinflation, and political instability in core markets can impact profitability. These are unavoidable risks moving forward here. 

However, this is also a region where traditional banks have often treated customers poorly, or left them behind completely. MercadoLibre already has 68m monthly active fintech users. But to fully capitalise on the opportunity, it’s aiming to become a fully licensed digital bank. 

This would allow it to grow the loan book more aggressively and at a potentially lower cost, as well as offer a wider range of financial products. And while this increases the risk of rising bad loans, it also opens up a massive long-term growth opportunity.

In e-commerce, the firm is slashing shipping costs for millions of consumers, which is putting pressure on margins. But over time, this should keep shoppers loyal and deepen the company’s competitive advantages. And like Amazon, digital advertising should help boost profitability.

The stock is trading at 36 times next year’s forecast earnings. Given that the company is still decisively prioritising growth over profits, that’s by no means outrageous.

Overall, MercadoLibre strikes me as a compelling long-term play on the digitisation of Latin America.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon and MercadoLibre. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

This 5p penny stock is crushing the stock market in 2025

| Mark Hartley

This micro-cap share is outperforming global stock markets by tenfold this year! Mark Hartley investigates the company's prospects.

Read more »

Solar panels fields on the green hills
Investing Articles

10 years of payout hikes! This dividend stock now pays a 9.2% yield to long-term investors

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This renewable energy dividend stock's massively unpopular with investors right now, yet it offers one of the highest yields in…

Read more »

London offices of Standard Chartered
Investing Articles

After hitting a 52-week high, the share price of this FTSE 100 bank’s plunged 8.9%. What’s going on?

| James Beard

Our writer reflects on a particularly turbulent week for Standard Chartered, the FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE:UKX) international banking group.

Read more »

Tariffs and Global Economic Supply Chains
Investing Articles

S&P 500 to surge to 7,100? Are we secretly at the start of a new bull market?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Some experts are raising their price targets for the S&P 500 despite economic concerns. Do they know something most investors…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

Meet my number 1 passive income investment

| Stephen Wright

After a week on the beach in Polzeath, our writer is thinking about passive income. But which stock has he…

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

At a P/E of 7, this FTSE 250 stock offers a near-7% yield for investors!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This struggling FTSE 250 value retailer's been thrown into the gutter and now trades at a dirt cheap P/E ratio!…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

7.9% dividend yield! Is this FTSE 100 income stock a screaming buy today?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This insurance giant's hitting performance targets two years early and now offers one of the highest dividend yields in the…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway are selling more Apple stock

| Cliff D'Arcy

After building a massive stake in Apple stock, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has been selling down its holding. What's the…

Read more »