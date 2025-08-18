Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » At a P/E of 7, this FTSE 250 stock offers a near-7% yield for investors!

At a P/E of 7, this FTSE 250 stock offers a near-7% yield for investors!

This struggling FTSE 250 value retailer’s been thrown into the gutter and now trades at a dirt cheap P/E ratio! Is this a value opportunity?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

After taking quite a tumble in 2025, FTSE 250 stock B&M European Value Retail (LSE:BME) now offers a pretty juicy 6.7% yield. And at a price-to-earnings ratio of just 7.1, this value retailer’s starting to resemble a deep-value opportunity for long-term investors. But is there more to this story?

What happened to B&M?

Since the start of the year, B&M shares are down a painful 37%. This is a continuation of the group’s downward streak that started in 2024, which lost B&M’s status as a FTSE 100 company. And subsequently, investor sentiment’s crumbled.

To be fair, there are some justified concerns to be had with this retailer. Like-for-like sales have increasingly gotten weaker, while profit margins are feeling the pinch of higher labour costs driven by the increase in the National Minimum Wage. This has only been made worse by the drop in average ticket prices as shoppers steer away from its more profitable higher-price products in favour of lower-margin groceries and necessities.

That’s a bad combination when there’s close to £2.6bn of debt on the balance sheet versus only £217m in cash reserves. And while operating profits are still more than sufficient to cover both interest and dividends, that could change in the future if the slowdown in sales stems from market share losses against competitors like Aldi and Lidl.

A hidden buying opportunity?

This isn’t the first time B&M has experienced a cyclical slowdown within its business. And even with the recent pressures on profitability, the group still boasts some of the highest margins in the retail sector.

New leadership’s been brought in to get growth back on track as well as introduce numerous operational improvements to fix both the top and bottom line.

Obviously, better efficiency and a more optimised product mix could start sparking fresh growth. And with the stock priced so cheaply, even a modest bit of growth could be all it takes for investor sentiment to start improving. And based on the group’s latest trading update, that could be just around the corner with UK and international stores delivering 4.7% and 7.6% like-for-like growth respectively.

Needless to say, that’s an encouraging sight, especially as the business moves closer towards its critical Golden Quarter in the coming months.

The bottom line

B&M still has plenty of challenges to overcome. And the fiercely competitive landscape won’t make things easy. Yet, the sell-off in shares seems a bit overblown considering the impressively cash-generative and high-margin nature of this operation.

Given the substantial investor pessimism surrounding this business, it might take a while for the share price to recover. But if management hits its operational milestones and growth continues to creep back up, this FTSE 250 stock could present a lucrative long-term value opportunity right now. That’s why I think investors may want to take a closer look.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended B&M European Value. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

This 5p penny stock is crushing the stock market in 2025

| Mark Hartley

This micro-cap share is outperforming global stock markets by tenfold this year! Mark Hartley investigates the company's prospects.

Read more »

Solar panels fields on the green hills
Investing Articles

10 years of payout hikes! This dividend stock now pays a 9.2% yield to long-term investors

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This renewable energy dividend stock's massively unpopular with investors right now, yet it offers one of the highest yields in…

Read more »

London offices of Standard Chartered
Investing Articles

After hitting a 52-week high, the share price of this FTSE 100 bank’s plunged 8.9%. What’s going on?

| James Beard

Our writer reflects on a particularly turbulent week for Standard Chartered, the FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE:UKX) international banking group.

Read more »

Tariffs and Global Economic Supply Chains
Investing Articles

S&P 500 to surge to 7,100? Are we secretly at the start of a new bull market?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Some experts are raising their price targets for the S&P 500 despite economic concerns. Do they know something most investors…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

Meet my number 1 passive income investment

| Stephen Wright

After a week on the beach in Polzeath, our writer is thinking about passive income. But which stock has he…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

7.9% dividend yield! Is this FTSE 100 income stock a screaming buy today?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This insurance giant's hitting performance targets two years early and now offers one of the highest dividend yields in the…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway are selling more Apple stock

| Cliff D'Arcy

After building a massive stake in Apple stock, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has been selling down its holding. What's the…

Read more »

Fathers Walking With Their Little Boy
Investing Articles

Starting a SIPP or ISA when they’re born can deliver financial freedom for your kids

| Dr. James Fox

The SIPP's an incredibly important tool for any investor trying to prepare an easier retirement for their children. Dr James…

Read more »