Billionaire Bill Ackman just bought this world-class growth stock for his FTSE 100 fund

Billionaire Bill Ackman just bought this world-class growth stock for his FTSE 100 fund

Bill Ackman just snapped up 5,823,316 shares in this mega-cap growth stock for his fund. Is it worth buying for an investment portfolio today?

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
More on:
Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Billionaire Bill Ackman, who manages FTSE 100 investment trust Pershing Square Holdings, is one of the biggest names in the investment world. So I always keep an eye on his trades.

Last week, Ackman’s firm, Pershing Square Capital, filed its Form 13F with US regulators, providing insight into the shares the investment guru bought and sold in the second quarter of 2025. And it turns out that he’s just bought one of my favourite growth stocks.

One of my largest holdings

The stock I’m referring to is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). The e-commerce and cloud computing powerhouse is one of the largest positions in my portfolio today.

For Ackman, it’s now quite a sizeable position too. According to his 13F filing, he owned around $1.3bn worth of Amazon stock at the end of the second quarter (5,823,316 shares). That represented roughly 8.88% of his US stock holdings. So he’s clearly bullish on the technology company.

It’s worth pointing out that Ackman may have paid a much lower price than the current $230. Because this stock took a big hit in the tariff meltdown in April. At one stage, it was trading below $170. I believe that’s when Ackman began acquiring the stock.

Still, I’m encouraged by his buying activity here because Ackman – who does his research and generally holds on to stocks for the long term – has a great track record.

Worth a look today?

Is Amazon stock worth considering at $230 today? I think so. There is some uncertainty on the e-commerce side of the business in the short term due to tariffs. These could result in higher prices and lower levels of consumer spending.

However, taking a long-term view, this company just has so much potential, in my view.

Today, Amazon’s the largest player globally in the cloud computing market. And this industry is forecast to grow by around 15-20% a year between now and 2030.

Linked to cloud computing is artificial intelligence (AI) – another huge growth industry. In the years ahead, Amazon’s hoping to become a one-stop shop for AI solutions in the same way it has become a one-stop shop for online shopping.

It’s also a major player in digital advertising. This is a lucrative industry and Amazon’s now the third largest player behind Google and Meta.

Add in other growth avenues such as space broadband (Project Kuiper), self-driving cars (Zoox), robotics, and digital healthcare and the future looks very bright. I’d be very surprised if its market-cap isn’t significantly bigger in five years’ time.

Of course, I’m not expecting the share price to rise in a straight line. It will be volatile at times, and there may be better buying opportunities in the months ahead.

But at current levels, I still like it. The stock’s in an uptrend and the valuation remains near historical lows.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon and Meta Platforms. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

