Billionaire Bill Ackman just bought this world-class growth stock for his FTSE 100 fund

Bill Ackman just snapped up 5,823,316 shares in this mega-cap growth stock for his fund. Is it worth buying for an investment portfolio today?

Billionaire Bill Ackman, who manages FTSE 100 investment trust Pershing Square Holdings, is one of the biggest names in the investment world. So I always keep an eye on his trades.

Last week, Ackman’s firm, Pershing Square Capital, filed its Form 13F with US regulators, providing insight into the shares the investment guru bought and sold in the second quarter of 2025. And it turns out that he’s just bought one of my favourite growth stocks.

One of my largest holdings

The stock I’m referring to is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). The e-commerce and cloud computing powerhouse is one of the largest positions in my portfolio today.

For Ackman, it’s now quite a sizeable position too. According to his 13F filing, he owned around $1.3bn worth of Amazon stock at the end of the second quarter (5,823,316 shares). That represented roughly 8.88% of his US stock holdings. So he’s clearly bullish on the technology company.

It’s worth pointing out that Ackman may have paid a much lower price than the current $230. Because this stock took a big hit in the tariff meltdown in April. At one stage, it was trading below $170. I believe that’s when Ackman began acquiring the stock.

Still, I’m encouraged by his buying activity here because Ackman – who does his research and generally holds on to stocks for the long term – has a great track record.

Worth a look today?

Is Amazon stock worth considering at $230 today? I think so. There is some uncertainty on the e-commerce side of the business in the short term due to tariffs. These could result in higher prices and lower levels of consumer spending.

However, taking a long-term view, this company just has so much potential, in my view.

Today, Amazon’s the largest player globally in the cloud computing market. And this industry is forecast to grow by around 15-20% a year between now and 2030.

Linked to cloud computing is artificial intelligence (AI) – another huge growth industry. In the years ahead, Amazon’s hoping to become a one-stop shop for AI solutions in the same way it has become a one-stop shop for online shopping.

It’s also a major player in digital advertising. This is a lucrative industry and Amazon’s now the third largest player behind Google and Meta.

Add in other growth avenues such as space broadband (Project Kuiper), self-driving cars (Zoox), robotics, and digital healthcare and the future looks very bright. I’d be very surprised if its market-cap isn’t significantly bigger in five years’ time.

Of course, I’m not expecting the share price to rise in a straight line. It will be volatile at times, and there may be better buying opportunities in the months ahead.

But at current levels, I still like it. The stock’s in an uptrend and the valuation remains near historical lows.