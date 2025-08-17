Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £20,000 in savings? Here’s how investors can aim to turn that into a £1,680 second income overnight!

Investors with £20,000 sitting in the bank can easily unlock a chunky second income instantly by investing in the stock market. But there are risks.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Having 20 grand in the bank is a nice lump sum of capital to get started generating a chunky second income using the stock market. When leveraging a FTSE 100 index fund, it’s enough to instantly start earning £660 passive income overnight. And for investors willing to take on more risk, there are some dividend-paying stocks offering more than 8% right now.

Take Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN) as an example to consider. The insurance stock currently has an 8.4% payout, enough to start earning a £1,680 second income straight away. So what’s the catch?

Investigating the yield

Generally speaking, a high dividend yield usually stems from a sudden drop in a stock price. Yet looking at Legal & General, that doesn’t appear to be the case. In fact, the shares are actually up close to 15% in the last 12 months, and the company’s been hiking shareholder payouts for the previous four years in a row.

That certainly makes the high yield seem like it’s here to stay. But if that’s the case, why aren’t more investors jumping aboard to take advantage? Despite recent outperformance, there’s growing concern among institutional investors that earnings will soon be under pressure.

Higher interest rates have made their long-term annuity financial products very popular in recent years, resulting in gold-rush-like growth. However, with rates coming down, demand’s starting to slow. And in the meantime, all the recently-created annuity products issued during the higher interest rate environment now introduce long-duration risk exposure as well as miss-pricing risk.

This creates two problems: lower future growth and increased sensitivity to market shocks. And if Legal & General fails to hedge against these threats, earnings and, in turn, dividends could end up on the chopping block.

A risk worth taking?

The risk of earnings pressure is why Legal & General shares offer such a generous dividend today. However, despite these looming challenges, it’s worth pointing out that the company’s in a fair strong position at the moment.

The group maintains a Solvency II ratio of 217%. That’s a very strong signal for robust financial health and provides a significant capital buffer against a market downturn.

At the same time, management’s been busy executing numerous operational efficiency schemes to bolster margins across its key divisions.

For example, its Asset Management division’s on track to steadily grow its operating profits to as high as £600m by 2028, versus the £401m achieved in 2024. And with the long-term demand for its Institutional Retirement products climbing on the back of an ageing population, dividends might be more sustainable than many investors currently think.

The bottom line

All things considered, Legal & General seems to offer a compelling case for investors seeking to build a second income stream. Admittedly, this comes paired with an elevated risk profile compared to other dividend opportunities in the FTSE 100.

But given the level of payout, investors with a higher risk tolerance may want to investigate further.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

