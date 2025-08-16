Member Login
3 FTSE 250 shares I think could keep soaring in 2025!

Looking for the best FTSE 250 bargains to perhaps add to a portfolio? Here are three UK mid-cap shares I think have scope to surge this year and beyond.

Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
These FTSE 250 shares have risen more than 35% since the start of 2025. And I think they could continue rocketing in value over the short term and possibly beyond.

Here’s why.

The defence share

Chemring Group (LSE:CHG) is up 62% so far this year, driven by rejuvenated defence spending across Europe. This puts it in the Top 10 of FTSE 250 risers over the period but I still see it as worthy of further research.

Demand for its countermeasures, sensors and explosives is taking off as geopolitical tensions increase. Orders rose 5% in the six months to April. Order intake surged 42% to record levels, pushing its order book to all-time highs of £1.3bn, and up 25% year on year.

I’m optimistic Chemring can continue rising, though be mindful of the company’s current high valuation. It trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 27.6 times. That’s higher than the five-year average of roughly 22 times.

I think this fairly reflects the robust improved outlook and Chemring’s strong execution. But this multiple could also prompt a share price retracement if headwinds (like supply chain disruptions) impact momentum.

The gold miner

Gold and silver producers like Hochschild Mining (LSE:HOC) have been powered by further sharp price gains for precious metals. This particular miner has risen 35% since 1 January.

Gold prices have gained 27% over the period, while silver’s up 31%. They’ve been driven by worries over interest rates, economic growth and geopolitical tensions. Buying has also been boosted by the sinking US dollar.

I expect these factors to remain supportive, and that considering Hochschild could be a good idea for those seeking gold and silver exposure. As its greater share price gains reflect, miners’ profits can grow far more sharply during bull markets than the actual metals themselves.

Remember, though, that this approach also exposes investors to supply-related problems. Even if precious metals continue rising, Hochschild’s profits could underwhelm if it experiences problems like cost increases and production outages.

The banking stock

Lion Finance‘s (LSE:BGEO) share price ascent has also been several years in the making. The Georgian bank has risen an extra 65% in the year to date, also making it one of the mid-cap index’s star performers.

It may have a brand new name — the share was trading under the name Bank of Georgia until February — but strong trading news show it’s still business as usual. Operating income in its core Georgian division rose 10.8% between January and March, while profit increased 9.4%.

I believe earnings can maintain their strong upward trajectory, driven by rapid economic growth in its Armenian and Georgian markets. It may experience some turbulence, however, if interest rates move higher again.

Despite this year’s gains, Lion Finance shares still look dirt cheap in my opinion. A forward P/E ratio of 6 times and 4% dividend yield mean the bank deserves a close look from serious value investors.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Chemring Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

