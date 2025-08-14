Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How much do you need in an ISA to target a £2,500 monthly income?

How much do you need in an ISA to target a £2,500 monthly income?

Harvey Jones thinks FTSE 100 shares are a brilliant way to generate a long-term second income stream, and names a stock that has delivered in spades.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

A second income is a game-changer in retirement. One of the most tax-efficient ways to build it is with a Stocks and Shares ISA. While ISAs don’t offer upfront relief like a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP), all capital growth and dividend income is sheltered from taxes. This makes a huge long-term advantage.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Every tax year, investors can put up to £20,000 into an ISA. That’s a decent allowance, but it still leaves the big question: how much is needed in the pot to draw a sizeable passive income of, say, £2,500 a month in retirement?

Retirement planning

One widely used yardstick is the 4% withdrawal rule. It suggests that withdrawing 4% of a portfolio annually should make the money last indefinitely. On that basis, £2.5k a month, or £30,000 a year, would require £750,000.

That’s a daunting figure, but not impossible. Over 25 years, investing just under £800 a month and generating an average annual return of 8% could hit the target. That falls to £525 a month if you can stay invested for 30 years.

NatWest shares have soared

One name that catches the eye right now is NatWest Group (LSE: NWG). The FTSE 100 bank’s share price has soared 60% over the last year and a huge 318% over five years (better still, all dividends are on top). That’s impressive, yet the valuation still looks reasonable, with a price-to-earnings ratio of just 10.2. A figure of 15 usually represents fair value.

NatWest is benefiting from two big factors: healthy profits across the banking sector and the government finally selling its last stake, meaning all decisions are now fully commercial. In half-year results on 25 July, operating profit jumped 18% to £3.6bn, beating forecasts. The bank also unveiled a £750m share buyback and hiked the dividend 58% to 9.5p per share.

Income seekers may like the yield too. While the trailing figure has now fallen below 4%, it’s forecast to reach 5.5% in 2025 and a mighty 6.16% in 2026.

FTSE 100: risk and reward

No stock is without risk. Banks have been rocked by regulatory issues in the past, from rate rigging to mis-selling. NatWest is also vulnerable to a slowing UK economy, while falling interest rates could squeeze margins. That’s why it makes sense to hold around 15 stocks across different sectors, so one setback doesn’t derail the whole plan.

For investors willing to give it time, dividend shares like NatWest can be a powerful way to build a second income. The miracle of compound returns works quietly in the background, and over decades it can make a dramatic difference.

Reaching a £750,000 ISA isn’t quick or easy, but with steady contributions and a focus on quality dividend payers, a £2,500 monthly income could be within reach. Even falling short should still mean a far higher second income than would come from doing nothing at all.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

These ‘boring’ FTSE 100 dividend stocks just hit 52-week highs!

| Paul Summers

Who needs to be part of the AI-frenzy when certain dividend stocks are making an absolute packet for more conservative…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock is forecast to beat Rolls-Royce in the coming year — and it’s only £1!

| Mark Hartley

Rolls-Royce has been the FTSE 100 star of 2025, but analysts think this £1 homebuilder could deliver over three times…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Growth Shares

Down 86% over five years, this FTSE stock could be nearing the bottom

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a FTSE share that has been beaten up in recent years but could start to show…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

This is nuts. When’s the stock-market crash?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Share prices keep hitting record highs in 2025. The bad news for investors is that asset prices look inflated, which…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

AI wars: is the Nvidia share price under threat from rival AMD?

| Mark Hartley

Up 56% in a year, the Nvidia share price looks unstoppable. But a new AI chip from rival AMD threatens…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

As Aviva releases another hot update, have I left it too late to buy more shares?

| Royston Wild

Aviva's operating profit surged 22% in the first half, driving its shares to fresh multi-year highs. So is it too…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Are Nvidia shares going to crash?

| John Fieldsend

Nvidia shares’ meteoric rise has a few hints of a bubble in the making. So are shares in the chipmaker…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing For Beginners

How much longer can the FTSE 100 keep outperforming the S&P 500?

| John Fieldsend

The FTSE 100 is, to the surprise of many, handily outperforming its American counterpart. How much longer can the Footsie…

Read more »