Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Why I’m not buying this surging FTSE 250 stock just yet

Why I’m not buying this surging FTSE 250 stock just yet

Ken Hall has his eye on a FTSE 250 stock that’s rocketed higher in recent months. There are a couple of things that have him holding back in 2025.

Posted by
Ken Hall
Published
| More on:
Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

One thing I like about the FTSE 250 is that there is so much variety. With so many companies, industries, and market movers available, opportunities abound.

Now, I don’t currently have exposure to Kier Group (LSE: KIE). The stock has been on a roll of late and it’s share price has been rocketing higher in 2025. I’m considering buying some shares in the FTSE 250 stock as I like the business, but there’s a reason why I don’t want to buy just yet.

Strong trading update

Kier is a UK-based construction and infrastructure services group. It’s behind everything from major road-building projects to social housing and public-sector infrastructure. At one point it was even the UK’s second-largest UK construction contractor.

Its shares have surged 40% higher in the last six months to £2.12 as I write on 13 August. In its recent full-year 2025 trading update, management reiterated revenue and profit guidance while announcing strong free cash flow generation.

A robust order book of £11bn at year end, with 88% of FY26 revenue secured, was another highlight from the announcement.

Construction is a notoriously cyclical sector. Long-term shareholders are well aware of this, having seen Kier come under severe financial pressure in 2018 and 2019 after a failed share rights issue.

However, management’s efforts to restructure and reduce debt, cut costs, and dispose of its Kier Living housebuilding arm have proven fruitful. Testament to this is the reinstatement of the company’s dividend in 2024, with the stock now yielding 2.6%.

Why I’m not buying yet

This cyclical exposure is certainly a big factor that I’m weighing up before making a decision on whether to buy Kier shares or not. The company continues to win new work in its core markets which are underpinned by UK infrastructure spending.

I like that a significant portion of its pipeline is government-backed which provides me with some comfort even if we see a private sector slowdown.

Its balance sheet has also improved significantly since the pandemic years, with net debt brought down and margins edging higher.

That said, long-term investors need to look through the economic cycle. Profitability can be heavily impacted by delays, cost inflation, and changes in the political environment.

Valuation

I think Kier is in much better financial shape than it has been for quite some time. However, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 22.6 as I write, it isn’t cheap. For context, the FTSE 250 average P/E ratio is 13.8 and is diversified across various sectors, which has its benefits.

I’m not sure I can justify buying into a cyclical stock with the current state of the economy. Despite its strong government contract pipeline, I think things can evolve quickly and we’ve seen UK infrastructure face difficulties including the water sector of late.

Key takeaways

All in all, I think Kier is a great business that has come a long way since the dark days of 2018 and 2019. As a long-term investor, I think entry price matters.

I can’t justify buying just yet given its cyclical exposure and the current state of the economy. If I see the company’s P/E ratio fall back into the mid-teens then I’ll be looking to snap up some shares and get exposure.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ken Hall has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 shares I’ll consider piling into if the stock market crashes!

| Royston Wild

Discover which cheap UK shares and investment trusts our writer Royston Wild will consider buying if the FTSE 250 slumps.

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

Near $200, might Palantir stock become the next Microsoft?

| Ben McPoland

This writer is wondering if he should buy Palantir stock, just in case the AI firm goes on to become…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce engineer working on an engine
Investing Articles

The hidden risks behind the Rolls-Royce share price rally (and why they may not matter)

| Mark Hartley

The Rolls-Royce share price has soared in recent months but beneath the optimism, several hidden risks could threaten future growth.

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Starting with £100k, how long would it take to build a million-pound SIPP?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how long it would take an investor to build a SIPP or ISA worth a cool £1m,…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months Shell and BP shares could turn £10k into…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says BP shares have had a rotten run but there are signs they are starting to climb. Can…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Aviva shares at the start of 2025 is now worth…

| Paul Summers

We've been told that 'elephants don't gallop'. But someone forgot to tell Aviva shares! Paul Summers looks at just how…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce could become the largest company on the London Stock Exchange, according to CEO Tufan Erginbilgiç

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Rolls-Royce is currently the sixth-biggest company on the London Stock Exchange. However, CEO Tufan Erginbilgiç believes that one day it…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
US Stock

Here are the latest forecasts for Tesla stock

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a look at Tesla stock predictions from some of the main banks and brokers and tries to…

Read more »