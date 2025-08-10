Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 7.6% dividend yield but down 25%! Could this be a FTSE bargain to snap up now?

7.6% dividend yield but down 25%! Could this be a FTSE bargain to snap up now?

Market turbulence has caused this FTSE 250 asset manager to tumble, but with a well-funded balance sheet, could the high dividend yield be here to stay?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Even as UK shares reach record highs, there are still plenty of juicy dividend yields to capitalise on. And some have started venturing closer to double-digit territory.

Investing in high-yield stocks requires vigilance. After all, not every chunky payout’s sustainable. And investing in a business that’s later forced to cut dividends seldom ends well. With that in mind, let’s take a closer look at an unloved FTSE 250 firm – Man Group (LSE:EMG) with its 7.6% dividend income offer.

Investigating the yield

Over the last 12 months, the shares of this asset management firm haven’t been on a great run. In fact, they’re down by roughly 25% since last August, which is why the stock now offers such an impressive yield. The problem lies with its performance fees, or rather, the lack of them.

With the financial markets experiencing turmoil, Man Group’s active investing strategies have struggled to deliver market-beating returns across its various funds. As such, despite assets under management actually climbing to record highs, its core pre-tax profits took a nasty 43% hit in its latest interim results.

This perfectly highlights the company’s dependence on its volatile performance fees compared to other asset managers who typically rely on more stable management fees. This makes the firm’s cash flow far more challenging to predict while also making the dividend susceptible to market shocks.

So far, the company’s managed to maintain and expand shareholder payouts for the last five years despite the challenges endured along the way. But with growing macroeconomic pressure, client loyalty and stickiness may soon be getting tested, putting today’s high dividend yield at risk.

Room for optimism

While Man Group’s recent performance leaves much to be desired, there are still some encouraging trends hiding under the surface. As previously mentioned, despite the challenges, the company’s continued to attract fresh client funds, pushing assets under management higher.

That’s important given that a stabilisation of market volatility and the emergence of new opportunities could create some lucrative returns for its active funds. And, in turn, deliver a substantial rebound in performance fees that could send both earnings and the share price flying.

The balance sheet also appears to be in a relatively healthy state with a net cash position. And management also has access to a large undrawn revolving credit facility, granting ample short-term liquidity to support its now elevated dividend yield while awaiting a profit rebound.

The bottom line

All things considered, Man Group seems to offer a unique blend of growth, income and value opportunity for investors. The discounted valuation could make buying shares today a highly lucrative decision if the company’s successful in restoring its performance fee income.

However, there’s no denying this comes with significant risks. The stock will likely remain volatile and dependent on its active funds’ performance, something that management doesn’t have a great deal of control over. After all, the stock market’s notoriously unpredictable in the short term. With that in mind, even with a 7.6% dividend, this isn’t a stock I’m rushing to buy today.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

How much do you need to earn a tax-free £2,000 monthly passive income from an ISA?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones calculates how much an investor needs in an ISA to generate a £2,000 monthly passive income, and highlights…

Read more »

The Ocean Village Marina neighborhood of Southampton on the Channel coast in southern England, UK.
Investing Articles

Here are the latest share price and dividend forecasts for Taylor Wimpey, Persimmon and Berkeley Group

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

UK housebuilder share prices, such as Taylor Wimpey, have taken a hit this year. Can they rebound? Here’s what analysts…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

At 207%, the Warren Buffett indicator says the stock market could crash!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Warren Buffett's famous market valuation indicator has reached dangerous levels in 2025! Here's what the world's greatest investor's doing now.

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Value Shares

Up 10% in a week, is this FTSE 100 stock set to be the comeback story of 2025?

| Stephen Wright

As Diageo shares jump after the firm forecasts growth in the next 12 months, is now the time to consider…

Read more »

Group of friends talking by pool side
Investing Articles

Should investors buy this dirt cheap stock to start generating passive income?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

With a 6.9% dividend yield, this unloved FTSE 250 enterprise is starting to look like a dirt cheap stock capable…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to aim for £10,000 a month in passive income?

| Dr. James Fox

Millions of us invest for passive income. Here, Dr James Fox explains how much money an investor would need in…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

What if the stock market doesn’t crash?

| Stephen Wright

High valuations can cause investors to start preparing for a stock market crash. But what if it doesn’t happen and…

Read more »

Three generation family are playing football together in a field. There are two boys, their father and their grandfather.
Investing Articles

Up 134%! Could this be one of the best stocks to buy now?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

High gold prices and production volumes have sent the shares of this FTSE 100 mining giant flying! Could it be…

Read more »