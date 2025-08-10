Market turbulence has caused this FTSE 250 asset manager to tumble, but with a well-funded balance sheet, could the high dividend yield be here to stay?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

7.6% dividend yield but down 25%! Could this be a FTSE bargain to snap up now?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Even as UK shares reach record highs, there are still plenty of juicy dividend yields to capitalise on. And some have started venturing closer to double-digit territory.

Investing in high-yield stocks requires vigilance. After all, not every chunky payout’s sustainable. And investing in a business that’s later forced to cut dividends seldom ends well. With that in mind, let’s take a closer look at an unloved FTSE 250 firm – Man Group (LSE:EMG) with its 7.6% dividend income offer.

Investigating the yield

Over the last 12 months, the shares of this asset management firm haven’t been on a great run. In fact, they’re down by roughly 25% since last August, which is why the stock now offers such an impressive yield. The problem lies with its performance fees, or rather, the lack of them.

With the financial markets experiencing turmoil, Man Group’s active investing strategies have struggled to deliver market-beating returns across its various funds. As such, despite assets under management actually climbing to record highs, its core pre-tax profits took a nasty 43% hit in its latest interim results.

This perfectly highlights the company’s dependence on its volatile performance fees compared to other asset managers who typically rely on more stable management fees. This makes the firm’s cash flow far more challenging to predict while also making the dividend susceptible to market shocks.

So far, the company’s managed to maintain and expand shareholder payouts for the last five years despite the challenges endured along the way. But with growing macroeconomic pressure, client loyalty and stickiness may soon be getting tested, putting today’s high dividend yield at risk.

Room for optimism

While Man Group’s recent performance leaves much to be desired, there are still some encouraging trends hiding under the surface. As previously mentioned, despite the challenges, the company’s continued to attract fresh client funds, pushing assets under management higher.

That’s important given that a stabilisation of market volatility and the emergence of new opportunities could create some lucrative returns for its active funds. And, in turn, deliver a substantial rebound in performance fees that could send both earnings and the share price flying.

The balance sheet also appears to be in a relatively healthy state with a net cash position. And management also has access to a large undrawn revolving credit facility, granting ample short-term liquidity to support its now elevated dividend yield while awaiting a profit rebound.

The bottom line

All things considered, Man Group seems to offer a unique blend of growth, income and value opportunity for investors. The discounted valuation could make buying shares today a highly lucrative decision if the company’s successful in restoring its performance fee income.

However, there’s no denying this comes with significant risks. The stock will likely remain volatile and dependent on its active funds’ performance, something that management doesn’t have a great deal of control over. After all, the stock market’s notoriously unpredictable in the short term. With that in mind, even with a 7.6% dividend, this isn’t a stock I’m rushing to buy today.