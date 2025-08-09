Member Login
Start buying shares for £80 a month? Here’s how!

It is a myth that it takes large sums of money to start buying shares. Our writer explores how someone could begin investing on a small budget.

Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There is almost always something else to pay for in life. From bills to luxuries and gifts to daily necessities, the need to spend never seems to stop. That is one reason some people who plan to start buying shares never get around to doing it.

That is understandable. Everyone has their own priorities – and money can only be stretched so far.

But it can also mean that some people miss out on what could potentially be lucrative stock market opportunities. Owning shares, if it goes well, can mean not only increasing the value of the investment but also receiving dividends along the way in the form of dividends.

That does not even necessarily require a lot of money to get going. Here is how someone with no stock market experience could start investing this week if they are able to spare £80 a month.

Taking the long-term approach

With £80 a month, you may be thinking, is it even worth bothering?

In the short term, it may hardly seem so. But investing with a long-term mindset can be transformative.

That £80 a month adds up to £960 per year. Imagine that someone starts buying shares using that each month and compounds it at 10% annually.

After 10 years, their portfolio could be worth over £16,000. After 20 years, it may have grown to over £57,000. Three decades in, the value could be north of £165,000.

All for £80 a month!

Aiming for strong returns

Now, a 10% compound annual growth rate may not sound like much.

In practice, though, it can be challenging – but possible.

After all, that is a long-term average, factoring in bad years as well as good ones. It includes dividends (never guaranteed) and share price gains – but share prices can fall as well as rise.

Still, I do think it is possible.

Growth and income potential

As an example, one share I own is Greggs (LSE: GRG).

Down 47% in a year, the Greggs share price is hardly what people dream of when they start buying shares.

Then again, it does mean the share now sells for 12 times earnings. I see that as potentially good value.

The company has warned of weaker earnings this year and I see risks including the impact of higher employment costs on profit margins.

But with a strong brand, compelling value proposition for consumers, and thousands of shops, I thinks Greggs has long-term growth potential.

That could be good news for the battered share price. On top of that, the share currently offers a 4.2% dividend yield.

Getting ready to invest

As Greggs demonstrates, any company can hit hard times. It therefore makes sense to diversify a portfolio. That can be done even on £80 a month.

Before someone makes a move to start buying shares, it also pays to get to grips with key concepts like valuation and how to be a good investor.

That £80 a month also needs to find a home from where it can be put into the stock market, such as a share-dealing account, Stocks and Shares ISA, or share-dealing app.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Greggs Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

