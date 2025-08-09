Member Login
How much do you need to invest in the stock market each month to aim for £1m

How much do you need to invest in the stock market each month to aim for £1m

Aiming to become a stock market millionaire and quit the day job? Zaven Boyrazian explains how to target financial freedom by investing intelligently.

Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Becoming a stock market millionaire is an investment objective shared by many investors. After all, who doesn’t love the idea of having a seven-figure portfolio and the financial freedom it provides?

Obviously, joining the top-5% of British wealth owners is no easy task. But it’s not as impossible as many might think. And following a strategy as simple as investing consistently in high-quality companies each month might be all that it takes for patient individuals.

The journey to £1m

Sticking with low-cost index funds is arguably one of the best ways to start putting money to work. These clever investing vehicles automatically diversify a portfolio and match the performance of the stock market with next to no effort.

Historically, that’s translated into an average annual return of around 8% a year. So, providing this continues to be the case moving forward, consistently investing £500 each month will allow investors to enter millionaire territory within around 34 years when starting from scratch.

Starting CapitalTime To £1m With £500 Per Month At 8%
£033.5 Years
£10,00032 Years
£20,00030.5 Years
£50,00027 Years
£100,00023 Years

Even when starting off with a chunky lump sum, the journey towards a seven-figure portfolio is a lengthy one. And it may take even longer than expected should the stock market decide to throw a tantrum along the way. After all, 30 years is more than enough time for multiple crashes and corrections to materialise.

So one way to speed things up is by simply investing more each month. But for those unable to spare any additional funds, stock-picking could be the silver bullet to accelerating the wealth-building process.

The power of stock picking

By allocating capital exclusively to individual businesses with wide competitive moats and ample long-term growth prospects, a portfolio can go on to vastly outperform. A perfect example of this over the last 15 years is Rightmove (LSE:RMV).

Today, Rightmove is the largest online property portal used by home buyers and sellers across the country. But that wasn’t the case back in 2010. And investors who spotted the potential for such a service have reaped an annualised return of 18.4%.

To put this into perspective, investing £500 each month at this rate cuts the journey to reaching £1m down to just 19 years when starting from scratch.

Starting CapitalTime To £1m With £500 Per Month At 18.4%
£019 Years
£10,00018 Years
£20,00016.5 Years
£50,00014 Years
£100,00011.5 Years

Still worth considering in 2025?

Rightmove controls more than 80% of the online property marketplace. And even with fierce competition emerging, the power of its network effect has so far prevented it from being disrupted. Pairing that with growing demand and chunky profit margins suggests that Rightmove’s days of delivering market-beating returns aren’t over.

Of course, there are never any guarantees. Rightmove is highly sensitive to the cyclical property market. During downturns, the group may be forced to slash the price of its marketing packages. This could impair both growth and earnings, sending shares firmly in the wrong direction – an opportunity that its growing list of competitors may take advantage of.

Having grown substantially, it’s unlikely that Rightmove will continue generating an 18.4% annualised return indefinitely. So, investors hunting these sorts of gains will have to search for other promising stocks that have yet to take off. However, Rightmove’s growth story isn’t over yet, that’s why I think its still worthy of a closer look.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rightmove Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

