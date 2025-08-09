Member Login
2 top ETFs that could turn £500 a month into a £1m retirement fund!

Discover two top exchange-traded funds (ETFs) I’m considering — both have delivered double-digit annual returns in recent years.

Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Hand is turning a dice and changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the value of an ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is going up (or vice versa)

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are a rapidly growing asset class the world over. They allow individuals to target market-beating returns while, at the same time, helping them to manage risk by spreading their capital across a basket of assets.

Investors can choose from thousands of funds that match their investment goals and tolerance of risk. I myself own several in my Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP). And I’m looking for more that could deliver strong capital gains and a reliable dividend income I can reinvest for growth.

Here are two on my radar today. If they continue to deliver the returns of the last five years, they’ll turn a £500 monthly investment into an impressive £1.2m over the next 25 years.

Digging for huge returns

Mining is notoriously unpreditable and fraught with risk for companies. Exploration disappointments, project delays, and production outages can play havoc with profits forecasts and decimate share prices.

ETFs that invest in a basket of minerals producers don’t completely eliminate this threat. Operational problems at one major holding can substantially impact overall returns. But on balance, I think funds are far less risky than purchasing individual mining stocks.

I’m looking for a low-risk way to capitalise on a likely rise in copper prices over the next decade. And so I’m thinking of adding the Global X Copper Miners ETF (LSE:COPX) to my SIPP.

As the chart shows, the copper market faces substantial shortfalls in the coming years, which I believe could drive up prices:

Copper deficits could drive prices of red metal ETFs higher
Source: ING

In total, the fund holds shares in 40 red metal producers including First Quantum Minerals, Lundin Mining, and UK-listed share Antofagasta. Owning a fund that owns copper stocks instead of a fund that tracks metal prices can be more lucrative in bull markets — because copper miners have fixed costs, their profits grow faster than metal prices, delivering superior capital gains for investors.

This leverage effect means that, since August 2020, this Global X copper fund has delivered a healthy average annual return of 10%.

Emerging market opportunity

As well as boosting my copper market exposure, I’m looking to improve my exposure to emerging markets. For this reason, the Franklin FTSE India UCITS ETF (LSE:FLXI) is on my list of possible funds to buy.

India is the world’s fastest growing economy — the International Monetary Fund is tipping GDP growth of 6.5% in the next two years. And it has significant scope for breakneck long-term growth, driven by its booming population, robust private investment, and rapidly rising personal wealth levels.

These phenomena have already driven an average annual return of 17.1% for the Franklin FTSE India fund over the last five years.

I like this ETF because of its excellent diversification. In total, it holds shares in 263 companies, from HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel to Tata Motors and Sun Pharmaceutical. This helps reduce risk and provide exposure to a wide range of growth and income opportunities.

Future performance could be impacted by US trade tariffs and reciprocal action from India’s government. But on balance, I think it’s another top fund for me to consider.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HDFC Bank. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

