Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » After rising 131% in a year, does this FTSE 100 outperformer have a place in my Stocks and Shares ISA?

After rising 131% in a year, does this FTSE 100 outperformer have a place in my Stocks and Shares ISA?

IAG has been one of the FTSE 100’s top performers over the last 12 months. Should it have a place in Stephen Wright’s Stocks and Shares ISA?

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

In general, I try to avoid airlines when it comes to investing. But that’s been to the detriment of my Stocks and Shares ISA in recent years. 

International Consolidated Airlines (LSE:IAG), or IAG for short, has seen its share price more than double in the last 12 months. So should I consider buying it in August?

Ups and downs

IAG has benefitted from strong travel demand recently. It’s not just the last 12 months – the firm’s earnings per share (EPS) have grown strongly over the last five years.

YearEPS (£)
20240.47
20230.43
20220.05
2021-0.51
2020-1.06

That’s why the stock has climbed 210% since August 2020. And analysts think this is set to continue – the consensus forecast is for EPS to reach 58p this year and 72p by 2028.

Despite this, the stock trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 7. That suggests to me that the stock market as a whole isn’t convinced by the optimistic outlook. 

I think people are right to be wary. While there are some clear opportunities for IAG to keep growing, things can also go quite dramatically wrong for the company.

Travel demand

IAG’s biggest costs are fuel and staff. And these are largely fixed – it takes the same amount of fuel and staff to operate a flight regardless of how many passengers are on board. 

In general, airlines offset these costs and break even after selling around 70% of their available seats. As a result, profit margins on anything above this are very high. 

That means operating a flight at 80% capacity is about half as profitable as flying 90% full. This is a good thing when travel demand is strong, but a big problem when it’s weak.

There isn’t much IAG – or any airline – can do about this risk. And I think it’s something investors should be paying careful attention to at the moment.

Recession risk

According to the Bank of America Fund Manager Survey, the most likely cause of a stock market crash is a trade war causing a global recession. That would likely weigh on travel demand.

In that situation, I think it’s highly unlikely IAG’s earnings will grow steadily in the next few years in the way analysts are expecting. And the impact could last for more than a year or so.

IAG still has a lot of debt on its balance sheet from the pandemic. While I’m not expecting a repeat of that kind of travel disruption, it does limit the firm’s financial flexibility.

That, I think, exacerbates the risk of a potential recession. And it makes me wary when it comes to thinking about the stock as a potential addition to my ISA portfolio at the moment. 

Long-term opportunities

Despite being wrong about IAG over the last few years, the prospect of a recession means I’m still wary about the stock. But there’s a longer-term dynamic that I’m paying attention to. 

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has referred to the potential for consolidation across the industry, with smaller carriers acquired by larger rivals. And this could make things far more interesting.

In that situation, airlines could have better pricing power and find themselves in a stronger position. So while I’m not looking to buy IAG shares right now, I’m watching the situation closely.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Aviva logo on glass meeting room door
Investing Articles

How many Aviva shares do investors need to buy to aim for a £10,000 passive income?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Aviva shares have reached their highest point since 2008, but the dividend yield continues to outpace the FTSE 100. How…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.
Investing Articles

REITs: a once-in-a-decade passive income opportunity?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

As dividend yields approach their highest point in over a decade, Zaven Boyrazian thinks REITs could be a highly lucrative…

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

Why are people still buying Aston Martin shares? It’s a FTSE 250 laggard

| Dr. James Fox

This FTSE 250 stock keeps underperforming and you’d have thought investors would have totally lost confidence by now.

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

Brokers have raised targets on Lloyds’ share price following the court win

| Mark Hartley

The Lloyds share price has rallied this week after a major legal win. But could more growth be on the…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Down 50% in 2025, I believe this S&P 500 stock fits the Warren Buffett mould perfectly

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Warren Buffett is sitting on a mountain of cash at the moment. And Edward Sheldon thinks this beaten-up stock would…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

This S&P 500 stock could surge 55% in just 12 months, according to experts

| Ben McPoland

One particular S&P 500 biotech continues to stink out our writer's Stocks and Shares ISA. Is it time he chucked…

Read more »

Female student sitting at the steps and using laptop
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a £30k annual income?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones whips out his calculator and works out how much an investor needs to invest to aim for a…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

2 potential buy-and-hold US stocks for the AI revolution

| Dr. James Fox

The AI revolution is in full swing, representing the single largest driver behind stock market performance. Dr James Fox explores…

Read more »