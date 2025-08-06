Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Can the Tesco share price soar another 30% this year? Here’s the growth forecast

Can the Tesco share price soar another 30% this year? Here’s the growth forecast

Harvey Jones is impressed by the steady upwards growth of the Tesco share price but he also wonders how long the FTSE 100 stock can keep this up.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Pink 3D image of the numbers '2025' growing in size

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Nobody could tell how politically and economically turbulent the last five years have been by looking at the Tesco (LSE: TSCO) share price. It’s a picture of serene upwards progression, climbing 90% over five years, 60% over three and 30% in the last 12 months.

Tesco isn’t chasing global domination anymore, and that may be its biggest strength. Instead, it’s primarily intent on bossing the domestic grocery market, and it’s making a good job of it.

Exemplary FTSE 100 stock

2024 results, published in April, showed like-for-like sales across the UK and Ireland up 4%, while operating profit climbed 10.9% to £3.13bn, and earnings per share jumped 17% to 27.38p.

Those strong numbers carried into Tesco’s Q1 trading update, published on 12 June. Group sales rose 4.6% to £16.38bn, with UK sales climbing 5.1% to £12.3bn. Market share’s up again too, rising 44 basis points to 28%. Food and non-food both made gains, while online sales surged 11.5%.

Dividends keep growing

Tesco’s consistent dividend hikes are another big attraction. The full-year payout rose 13.22% to 13.7p in 2025, after an 11% increase the year before. The yield currently stands at 3.26%, a little below the FTSE 100 average but only because the share price has raced ahead.

Forecasts suggest slower dividend growth next year, with a 1.5% rise to 13.9p, then 8.6% in 2027. Tesco doesn’t always lift its payout in a straight line, but it tends to move in the right direction over time. It’s also handing back cash through share buybacks. Since October 2021, Tesco has repurchased £2.8bn of shares.

That’s shareholder-friendly behaviour. These buybacks reflect confidence in the company’s ability to generate strong future cash flows.

Narrow margins

Supermarkets operate on tight margins, and Tesco’s are no exception at 3.9%. With employer’s National Insurance rising in April, along with a big hike in the Minimum Wage, those margins will remain thin. The Asda-driven price war won’t help.

Analysts are projecting that profits will hold steady, but not surge. The current price-to-earnings ratio’s 15.35, which looks fair value rather than priced to go. The balance sheet is solid and net debt fell 2.4% to £9.45bn last year. But with inflation still sticky and the cost-of-living crisis dragging on, there’s plenty of room for short-term volatility.

Analyst sentiment remains strong

So can the shares climb another 30% this year? I’d say that looks unlikely, and I’m not alone. The 13 analysts with one-year forecasts have pencilled in a median target of 422.9p, around 0.7% above today’s 420p. That’s quite a slowdown although, as ever, forecasts aren’t set in stone. Estimates range from 360p to 470p.

So investors shouldn’t assume they can still hop on the Tesco gravy train and enjoy further steady growth. It’s likely to slow from here. But anyone looking to buy a reliable FTSE 100 dividend growth stock with a long-term view should still consider this one. Especially if we get a summer stock market dip.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

At £10.85, are Rolls-Royce shares a slam-dunk buy?

| John Fieldsend

The rise of Rolls-Royce shares never seems to end. With a share price over the ten-pound mark, could they still…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

Meet the £3.56 dividend stock that’s forecast to smash Lloyds over the next 12 months 

| Ben McPoland

This cheap dividend growth stock surged by more than 19% yesterday, but City analysts still see it rising another 56%…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

How much passive income might I receive by investing £4 a day?

| John Fieldsend

What kind of passive income could be created with a saving of just £4 a day? Our Foolish author delves…

Read more »

A quiet morning and an empty Victoria Street in Edinburgh's historic Old Town.
Investing Articles

Check out the surprising 5-year return from the Taylor Wimpey share price and dividend

| Harvey Jones

The Taylor Wimpey share price is suffering from a bad case of subsidence, but Harvey Jones says the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

My top Stocks and Shares ISA stock just rocketed 16%! 

| Ben McPoland

This incredible S&P 500 growth stock continues to make serious returns in my ISA portfolio. Here's why it jumped 16%…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Meet the 35p penny stock that’s forecast to smash Lloyds shares over the next 12 months

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This penny stock currently trades for 35p. However, City analysts believe it could rise to 46.5p in the not-too-distant future.

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

£10,000 in Dr Martens shares at IPO is now worth…

| John Fieldsend

Dr Martens boots seem as fashionable as ever, but what of the shares in the company? Here’s a quick look…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

How I’m positioning my Stocks and Shares ISA for the next market crash

| Paul Summers

Despite a few wobbles, stock markets have gained even more ground in 2025. But our writer isn't convinced this will…

Read more »