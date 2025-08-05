Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This FTSE 100 share’s rocketed 15% today! Is it a top momentum stock to buy?

This FTSE 100 share’s rocketed 15% today! Is it a top momentum stock to buy?

Smith & Nephew’s share price has soared again at the start of August! Can this FTSE 100 turnaround share keep up the pace?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Reaching £13.23 per share, the Smith & Nephew (LSE:SN.) share price surged 14.6% on Tuesday (5 August), making it the best-performing FTSE 100 share today.

The company — whose products include joint implants and wound care treatments — has swept higher after announcing forecast-beating profits for the first half. Not only that, but its data showed sales rapidly gain momentum as the period wore on.

Smith & Nephew shares are now trading at their most expensive since February 2022. Is the Footsie business a great turnaround stock for investors to buy? Or is it now looking too expensive?

Another forecast beat

The first half saw another standout sales performance as restructuring efforts rolled on. Revenues were up 5% on an underlying basis, at £3bn, with growth speeding up to 6.7% in Q2 from 3.1% in Q1.

Trading profit was up 11.2%, at £523m, while trading profit margin rose 100 basis points to 17.7%. This was driven by “revenue leverage and accelerated operational savings“, Smith & Nephew said.

Operating profit soared 30.6% to £429m.

Cash generated from operations rose 54.3% to £568m, while free cash flow soared to £244m from £39m in the same 2024 period.

Reflecting this cash boost, the company raised the interim dividend 4.2% year on year, to 15 US cents per share. It also announced a $500m share buyback to commence in the second half of 2025.

Broad strength

Smith & Nephew maintained full-year guidance, but as today’s share price jump shows, those first-half results were nothing short of exceptional.

Each of the company’s regions and divisions delivered handsomely. Orthopaedics sales were up 5% on an underlying basis, at $615m. Sales at Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management were up 5.7% and 10.2% respectively, at $479m and $459m.

For the full year, it expects to deliver underlying revenue growth of 5%, thanks to “[a] continued higher cadence of product launches and clinical evidence to underpin further growth“.

Trading profit margin’s tipped at between 19% and 20% as the firm’s ’12-Point Plan’ restructuring initiative continues.

What next?

Smith & Nephew’s transformation strategy launched in 2022 is delivering the goods pretty nicely. Steps to improve efficiency are paying off, while sales at Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management are getting better.

Efforts to fix the underperforming Orthopaedics unit are also showing signs of promise. Though it’s important to note too that performance here remains mixed — in the key US market, hip implants were up 7.4% in the first half but knee implants fell 1.5%.

Tuesday’s update marks the second successive quarterly beat. As a consequence, Smith & Nephew’s shares are up by a third in 2025. Investors are hoping the company is shaping up to finally be in a strong place to capitalise on rising healthcare demand as global populations rapidly age. This is an enormous growth opportunity.

However, it’s also important to remember that risks to its turnaround still loom. Trade tariffs are taking a bite out of the bottom line. An economic downturn in the US, and recent changes to procurement policy in China, are other threats.

On balance, I think Smith & Nephew shares are worth serious consideration today. Its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio has risen to 16.5 times, though it’s still below the 10-year average of 18 times.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Smith & Nephew Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Here’s how to target a £20m SIPP, but it’s not for you…

| Dr. James Fox

It might be too late for you, but starting a SIPP for a child when they’re born allows them to…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Up 134% in 2025, is this FTSE stock the new Rolls-Royce?

| Andrew Mackie

With gold prices shooting to the moon, Andrew Mackie examines whether this cash cow of a FTSE 100 stock can…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Fresnillo shares jump as profit surges. Is this still one of the best FTSE 100 stocks to buy?

| Paul Summers

Fresnillo shares just can't stop climbing in value. Paul Summers covers the key points in today's half-year results and speculates…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Here are the latest share price forecasts for Lloyds, Barclays and HSBC

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Can Lloyds’ share price continue to rise after a near-50% gain in 2025? And what about Barclays and HSBC shares,…

Read more »

A black male doctor chats to a senior patient on the hospital ward ,with a young female nurse wearing a hijab attending to a dressing
Investing Articles

The Smith & Nephew share price is up 14% today. Here’s why the FTSE 100 stock could be just getting started

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

FTSE 100 healthcare stock Smith & Nephew remains well below its pre-Covid highs. But it’s now starting to motor higher…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Has this FTSE 100 stock just shown us why people are calling it the ‘next Rolls-Royce’?

| Dr. James Fox

This FTSE 100 engineering company is a peer of Rolls-Royce. However, its stock could also be following in the footsteps…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

Up 25% from April lows, are BP shares about to sparkle?

| Andrew Mackie

With its strategy reset in full swing and with improving financials, Andrew Mackie examines the case for investing in BP…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Down 9.6% after Q2 earnings, I’m watching this famous growth stock like a hawk

| Ben McPoland

One artificial intelligence-related growth stock continues to catch this investor's eye. But why has the market soured on its prospects?

Read more »