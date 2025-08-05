3 top FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 investment trusts to consider buying today!

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 are packed with world-class investment trusts. It means UK share investors have a wealth of opportunities to target huge returns while staying protected from individual stock shocks.

Here are three top picks that I think are worth further research.

Growth share exposure

Polar Capital Technology Trust (LSE:PCT) has been one of the London stock market’s top three best-performing trusts since August 2020, delivering an average annual return of 12.2%.

Given its focus on growth stocks, this perhaps isn’t a surprise — technology shares continue to rocket in value as the digital revolution rolls on.

Nvidia‘s surge to become the first $4trn company last month highlights the enormous growth potential of the tech sector. Microsoft has since matched that milestone too.

These two market leaders are Polar Capital Technology Trust’s biggest holdings (11.6% and 8.1% of the total portfolio, respectively). Other notable tech giants among its 97 holdings include Apple, Meta, Alphabet and Taiwan Semiconductor.

With its focus on growth shares, the trust is in danger of underperforming during economic downturns. Yet I think the long-term potential here — driven by trends like artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and robotics — is hard to ignore.

Today it trades at an 8.9% discount to its net asset value (NAV) per share.

Great for dividends

With interest rates receding, real estate investment trusts like Supermarket Income REIT (LSE:SUPR) are becoming increasingly attractive to me.

There’s no guarantee the Bank of England will continue slashing rates, however. So the risk to the property stock’s NAVs remain. But with inflation falling and the UK economy struggling, I’m confident rates will keep falling.

Supermarket Income’s an especially attractive REIT in my opinion. Its focus on the highly stable food retail market means rental income remains stable even if economic conditions remain tough.

Additionally, it’s shaped its portfolio around blue-chip tenants like Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Aldi and Waitrose, reducing the chances of rent collection and occupancy issues still further. FTSE 100 operators Tesco and Sainsbury’s alone account for 74% of total rental income.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Trusts like this can be especially lucrative for investors seeking passive income. In exchange for tax perks, REITs have to pay at least nine-tenths of profits from their rental operations out in dividends.

The forward dividend yield at Supermarket Income is 7.6%.

FTSE 100 star

Following its merger with Witan Investment Trust in late 2024, Alliance Witan (LSE:ALW) is the FTSE 100’s second-largest investment trust. It’s been going strong since 1888 and has total assets of £5.4bn.

What I like about this one is the exceptional diversification it provides. As well as holding a large collection of US tech stocks, it provides significant exposure to other sectors like financial services, consumer goods, telecoms and industrials.

Other major holdings include Visa, Netflix, Diageo and Airbus. In total, the trust owns shares in 226 global companies.

Like other equity-focused funds, Alliance Witan is vulnerable to broader falls in investor confidence. But over time it’s proved its ability to bounce back and then some — its average annual return since August 2020 is 11.7%.

Past performance is no guarantee of future returns though, but I still think this one can continue to outperform.