Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » Here’s how much passive income you could make just using high-dividend-yield stocks

Here’s how much passive income you could make just using high-dividend-yield stocks

Jon Smith explains the benefits that can be had when targeting shares with high yields for passive income, and provides one hot stock as an example.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:
Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

The average dividend yield of the FTSE 100 is 3.28%. So, for an investor who has a diversified portfolio of stocks from the index, I’d expect the passive income percentage to be around this level. However, with the UK base rate at 4.25%, some might feel that stocks aren’t the best way to generate a good yield. Yet if they just targeted high-yield shares instead, here’s how things could look.

Making the numbers work

When I’m talking about high-yield options, technically, I’m referring to any stock that yields above the average. But in reality, I’m focusing on shares in the bucket that yield between 6% and 9%. Of course, it can include options that yield above 10%. But I’m always a bit cautious of stocks that offer that much. Historically, it’s hard to maintain a yield above this level for an extended period of time. Yet even though high-yield stocks in general are higher-risk than others, an investor can still find sustainable shares in this segment.

For example, an investor could put £500 a month in dividend stocks. Over time, they can build up a portfolio of different stocks in the 6%-9% range. This could provide an average yield of 7.5%. After a decade of maintaining this and reinvesting the dividends, the results in the following year could be impressive. In year 11, it could yield £7,199 just from income. This would translate to just under £600 a month.

Obviously, the exact amount that could be earned using this strategy depends on how much someone invests. It’s also dependent on the companies in the portfolio sustainably paying out income for years.

Transformation in full flow

One for consideration in this strategy is Aberdeen Group (LSE:ABDN). This UK-based global investment company has a dividend yield of 7.5%, with the stock up 14% in the past year.

The company has been undergoing a transformation, having experienced some tough years recently due to investor outflows. When assets under management decrease, Aberdeen generates less revenue. After all, its main operating model is charging fees and commissions on the money being invested.

Yet things are changing. The latest half-year results showed an IFRS profit before tax of £271m, up 45% from the same period the previous year. Even though the dividend per share was left unchanged, it’s a good sign for future income payments. If profits are rising, it provides more funds to distribute to shareholders over time.

The report noted that the “transformation programme achieved £137m of run rate savings by end H1 2025, on-track to deliver target of at least £150m of annualised cost savings by the end of 2025.”

Against a backdrop of lower costs and higher profits, I think the dividend is sustainable going forward.

One risk is volatile markets. If we see another stock market crash, it could cause investors to pull their money. This in turn would lower revenue for the group. But I still see it as one to consider.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

3 simple steps to start setting up a second income this August!

| Christopher Ruane

Investing money regularly into blue-chip dividend shares is one way to try and generate a second income. Our writer considers…

Read more »

Red lorry on M1 motorway in motion near London
Investing Articles

See what £10,000 invested in either BP or Shell shares one year ago is worth today

| Harvey Jones

Shell shares haven't exactly shot the lights out in recent months, but Harvey Jones says they've done better than BP.…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to aim for £3k of monthly passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains how a Stocks and Shares ISA could become a passive income machine over the long term --…

Read more »

Closeup of "interest rates" text in a newspaper
Investing Articles

Should passive income investors be holding cash right now?

| Stephen Wright

With cash savings offering 5% returns, investors looking for passive income might be tempted to put off buying shares. But…

Read more »

UK supporters with flag
Investing Articles

5 FTSE 100 shares that have surprised everyone since 2020!

| Ben McPoland

No less than 30 different FTSE 100 shares have doubled over the past five years. Our writer highlights a quintet…

Read more »

Exterior of BT Group head office - One Braham, London
Investing Articles

Here are the latest share price forecasts for BT, Vodafone, and Airtel Africa

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The share prices of BT and other UK-listed telecoms companies are surging at the moment. Can this momentum continue over…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares to consider for a second (or third) passive income!

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best dividend shares to buy for a substantial passive income? Here are two from the FTSE that…

Read more »

Front view of a young couple walking down terraced Street in Whitley Bay in the north-east of England they are heading into the town centre and deciding which shops to go to they are also holding hands and carrying bags over their shoulders.
Investing Articles

How many Barclays shares do investors need to buy to target a £1,000 second income?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Shares in Barclays have been rising so the dividend yield has been falling. But how many shares does an investor…

Read more »