After a 22% July dip, could this be among the most undervalued shares on the UK stock market?

One of the most popular ways investors find opportunities in the stock market is by hunting for undervalued shares. The logic’s simple: if a company’s fundamentals are solid but its share price doesn’t reflect that strength, then it might be trading at a discount. And that can mean opportunity.

To identify these opportunities, investors often use valuation metrics like the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio and the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio. Even better is the P/E growth (PEG) ratio, which accounts for earnings growth compared to price.

But buying a falling stock can be risky. After all, just because a share has dropped doesn’t mean it’s due for a rebound. Some never recover at all.

So how can investors separate a genuine bargain from a value trap? I look at things like the company’s market share, its cost controls, operational efficiency and whether the management team has a clear plan to navigate short-term pain.

On that note, one small-cap stock that recently caught my attention is McBride (LSE: MCB).

Could this be a hidden gem?

McBride specialises in private-label manufacturing of cleaning and personal care products, supplying many of the major UK supermarkets. It’s not a glamorous business, but it’s a necessary one — and that counts for something in an uncertain economy.

The share price collapsed 22% in July following a profit warning, knocking it back to 124.6p. But zooming out, it’s still up 16% year-to-date, suggesting the long-term trend isn’t entirely broken.

More importantly, at this price, the valuation metrics are extremely compelling. The P/E ratio stands at just 5.45 and its PEG ratio’s a remarkably low 0.04. That could suggest the market’s significantly undervalued the company’s earnings potential.

McBride’s also highly profitable on a return basis. Its return on equity (ROE) sits at a staggering 64%, well above the sector average. That said, the business operates on thin margins (just 5%), which could be squeezed further if input costs rise or if customers continue to trade down to cheaper alternatives.

Balancing reward and risk

A glance at the balance sheet shows a mixed picture. The company carries £117m in debt against £81m in equity. That’s not ideal — particularly if earnings disappoint again. However, it does produce a decent £51.5m in operating cash flow, which should provide some flexibility in the short term.

What worries me more is the sector. Private-label goods are in high demand, but they’re also fiercely competitive, with low-cost rivals always circling. And with a market-cap of just £213m, McBride’s more vulnerable to volatility and sharp swings in investor sentiment.

Seeking value

McBride looks like a compelling opportunity for small-cap bargain hunters — but it isn’t without risk. The profit warning in July was a blow and further earnings disappointments could push the share price even lower.

But I believe it’s currently one of the more interesting developments on the UK stock market today. It has a deeply discounted valuation supported by solid management and well-established operations.

For value-focused investors who can stomach some turbulence, it’s certainly one worth considering — and one that’s now firmly on my radar.