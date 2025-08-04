Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » After a 22% July dip, could this be among the most undervalued shares on the UK stock market?

After a 22% July dip, could this be among the most undervalued shares on the UK stock market?

After a sudden price drop in July, this manufacturing firm looks heavily undervalued. Our writer considers this rare stock market opportunity.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Published
| More on:
Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

One of the most popular ways investors find opportunities in the stock market is by hunting for undervalued shares. The logic’s simple: if a company’s fundamentals are solid but its share price doesn’t reflect that strength, then it might be trading at a discount. And that can mean opportunity.

To identify these opportunities, investors often use valuation metrics like the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio and the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio. Even better is the P/E growth (PEG) ratio, which accounts for earnings growth compared to price. 

But buying a falling stock can be risky. After all, just because a share has dropped doesn’t mean it’s due for a rebound. Some never recover at all.

So how can investors separate a genuine bargain from a value trap? I look at things like the company’s market share, its cost controls, operational efficiency and whether the management team has a clear plan to navigate short-term pain. 

On that note, one small-cap stock that recently caught my attention is McBride (LSE: MCB).

Could this be a hidden gem?

McBride specialises in private-label manufacturing of cleaning and personal care products, supplying many of the major UK supermarkets. It’s not a glamorous business, but it’s a necessary one — and that counts for something in an uncertain economy.

The share price collapsed 22% in July following a profit warning, knocking it back to 124.6p. But zooming out, it’s still up 16% year-to-date, suggesting the long-term trend isn’t entirely broken.

More importantly, at this price, the valuation metrics are extremely compelling. The P/E ratio stands at just 5.45 and its PEG ratio’s a remarkably low 0.04. That could suggest the market’s significantly undervalued the company’s earnings potential.

McBride’s also highly profitable on a return basis. Its return on equity (ROE) sits at a staggering 64%, well above the sector average. That said, the business operates on thin margins (just 5%), which could be squeezed further if input costs rise or if customers continue to trade down to cheaper alternatives.

Balancing reward and risk

A glance at the balance sheet shows a mixed picture. The company carries £117m in debt against £81m in equity. That’s not ideal — particularly if earnings disappoint again. However, it does produce a decent £51.5m in operating cash flow, which should provide some flexibility in the short term.

What worries me more is the sector. Private-label goods are in high demand, but they’re also fiercely competitive, with low-cost rivals always circling. And with a market-cap of just £213m, McBride’s more vulnerable to volatility and sharp swings in investor sentiment.

Seeking value

McBride looks like a compelling opportunity for small-cap bargain hunters — but it isn’t without risk. The profit warning in July was a blow and further earnings disappointments could push the share price even lower. 

But I believe it’s currently one of the more interesting developments on the UK stock market today. It has a deeply discounted valuation supported by solid management and well-established operations.

For value-focused investors who can stomach some turbulence, it’s certainly one worth considering — and one that’s now firmly on my radar.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
US Stock

Why the Nvidia share price jumped almost 10% in July

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points to the strong performance of the Nvidia share price over the past month and previews the upcoming…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares to consider for a second (or third) passive income!

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best dividend shares to buy for a substantial passive income? Here are two from the FTSE that…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

Is the Vodafone share price set to overtake high-flying BT Group? See what the forecasts say

| Harvey Jones

The Vodafone share price has defied sceptics like Harvey Jones to put on a spurt in the last year. Is…

Read more »

Front view of a young couple walking down terraced Street in Whitley Bay in the north-east of England they are heading into the town centre and deciding which shops to go to they are also holding hands and carrying bags over their shoulders.
Investing Articles

How many Barclays shares do investors need to buy to target a £1,000 second income?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Shares in Barclays have been rising so the dividend yield has been falling. But how many shares does an investor…

Read more »

Friends and sisters exploring the outdoors together in Cornwall. They are standing with their arms around each other at the coast.
Investing Articles

How many BP shares do investors need to buy to aim for a £1,000 dividend income?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Investors are rushing into BP shares right now to capitalise on its impressive 6% dividend yield. But is this actually…

Read more »

Hydrogen testing at DLR Cologne
Investing Articles

Prediction: if an investor buys 500 Rolls-Royce shares today, here’s how much they might make in 12 months…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Rolls-Royce shares have skyrocketed by over 1,000% since 2020, but for investors buying shares today, how much money could they…

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

Prediction: experts forecast the dirt cheap JD Sports share price is set to smash Games Workshop

| Harvey Jones

Games Workshop Group has had another stellar year, while the JD Sports share price went from bad to worse. Where…

Read more »

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

After crashing 20% in a day, is this a dirt cheap growth stock?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

With investors overreacting to short-term headwinds, has this construction materials business transformed into a potential bargain recovery growth stock?

Read more »