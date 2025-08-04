Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 high-yield FTSE 100 dividend shares! Which could be the better buy?

2 high-yield FTSE 100 dividend shares! Which could be the better buy?

The dividend yields on these FTSE 100 shares sail above the index’s forward average of 3.3%. Which is a potential passive income trap?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

These FTSE 100 dividend shares both have dividend yields above 5%. Which of them do I think investors should consider buying for long-term passive income?

Vodafone: annual dividend growth 0%, dividend yield 5.2%

What I like:

  • Telecoms demand is growing as the digital revolution continues.
  • Large investments in 5G and broadband provide sales opportunities.
  • Cost-cutting and asset sales are reducing debt.
  • The Vodacom division offers exposure to fast-growing African markets.

What I don’t like:

  • High capital expenditure puts a strain on earnings and dividends.
  • Intense market competition threatens revenues and profit margins.
  • Regulatory changes in Germany — Vodafone’s largest single market — remain a challenge.
  • Currency risk is severe as sales come from multiple regions.

Vodafone (LSE:VOD) cut the full-year dividend to 4.5 euro cents per share last year. It was a move widely expected given the firm’s significant capital expenditure costs and huge debt levels. Net debt is falling, but still registered a hefty €22.4bn in March.

But having grasped the nettle, the business is in better shape to deliver sustainable dividend growth long-term. Given the enormous structural opportunity it has, underpinned by the expanding digital economy, I think cash dividends could grow strongly over time.

Bear in mind though, that regulatory changes are a constant threat to telecoms companies. In this case, it continues to struggle to grow revenues following recent changes to bundling laws in Germany.

But on balance, I think Vodafone shares are worth serious consideration. I like its scale, and its strong market positions Europe and Africa’s telecoms and mobile money markets.

BP: annual dividend growth 5%, dividend yield: 6.1%

What I like:

  • Strong cash flows underpin market-leading dividends.
  • New oil discoveries and projects are performing well.
  • Refocusing on oil may boost short-term earnings.
  • Shares trade at a discount to those of BP’s North American peers.

What I don’t like:

  • Oil prices are volatile, and supply and demand signals remain poor.
  • Migrating from renewable energy could reduce long-term profits.
  • Significant capex is driving debt higher.
  • Exploring and drilling for oil is risky.

Substantial cash flows can make oil stocks like BP (LSE:BP.) lucrative dividend shares to buy. They enable these companies to regularly return cash to their shareholders through market-beating dividends and share buybacks.

BP itself remains committed to dividend growth — in April, it raised the latest quarterly dividend to 8 US cents per share. And with solid progress made with new projects (like the Raven field in Egypt), it could continue to enjoy impressive cash generation.

However, persistent oil price volatility and rising debt levels mean investors should be mindful of the longer-term outlook.

BP’s large debt pile, which rose from $23bn to $27bn between December and March, is one major reason for concern. It continued climbing even as the company cut costs and slashed capex spending. If oil prices fall, that debt load could become harder to manage.

Dividends are also in danger beyond the near term as the company reduces its renewable energy footprint. As the world moves towards cleaner sources like wind and solar, it risks being left behind strategically.

All things considered, I think investors should think about avoiding BP shares.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Exterior of BT Group head office - One Braham, London
Investing Articles

Here are the latest share price forecasts for BT, Vodafone, and Airtel Africa

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The share prices of BT and other UK-listed telecoms companies are surging at the moment. Can this momentum continue over…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Growth Shares

Why the easyJet share price fell almost 10% in July

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the easyJet share price nosedived last month but talks through why he believes it to be…

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
US Stock

Why the Nvidia share price jumped almost 10% in July

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points to the strong performance of the Nvidia share price over the past month and previews the upcoming…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares to consider for a second (or third) passive income!

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best dividend shares to buy for a substantial passive income? Here are two from the FTSE that…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

Is the Vodafone share price set to overtake high-flying BT Group? See what the forecasts say

| Harvey Jones

The Vodafone share price has defied sceptics like Harvey Jones to put on a spurt in the last year. Is…

Read more »

Front view of a young couple walking down terraced Street in Whitley Bay in the north-east of England they are heading into the town centre and deciding which shops to go to they are also holding hands and carrying bags over their shoulders.
Investing Articles

How many Barclays shares do investors need to buy to target a £1,000 second income?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Shares in Barclays have been rising so the dividend yield has been falling. But how many shares does an investor…

Read more »

Friends and sisters exploring the outdoors together in Cornwall. They are standing with their arms around each other at the coast.
Investing Articles

How many BP shares do investors need to buy to aim for a £1,000 dividend income?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Investors are rushing into BP shares right now to capitalise on its impressive 6% dividend yield. But is this actually…

Read more »

Hydrogen testing at DLR Cologne
Investing Articles

Prediction: if an investor buys 500 Rolls-Royce shares today, here’s how much they might make in 12 months…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Rolls-Royce shares have skyrocketed by over 1,000% since 2020, but for investors buying shares today, how much money could they…

Read more »