2 FTSE 100 shares to consider for a second (or third) passive income!

2 FTSE 100 shares to consider for a second (or third) passive income!

Looking for the best dividend shares to buy for a substantial passive income? Here are two from the FTSE that deserve consideration.

Royston Wild
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE 100 shares can be excellent investments to target passive income. With a diversified portfolio of blue-chip stocks, investors can target a large and stable dividend income each and every year, and one that grows over time.

Here are two to consider buying for a long-term second income.

The reliable dividend grower

Like most financial services providers, M&G‘s (LSE:MNG) profits can be sorely tested during economic downturns. When people are tightening their belts, demand for discretionary products and services like asset management, savings and pensions tends to fall.

With the UK economy struggling for growth, this remains a risk. Yet I’m optimistic troubles in M&G’s core marketplace are unlikely to impact its ability to keep paying enormous dividends.

As you can see, dividend yields have been consistently beating the FTSE 100 average of 3%-4% since the firm listed in 2019. They’ve even risen steadily over the period, despite shocks like the Covid-19 crisis and higher interest rates causing earnings volatility.

M&G's huge dividend yields have made it a popular pick for passive income investors
Source: dividenddata.co.uk

This resilience reflects M&G’s strong track record of cash generation. This has given it one of the strongest balance sheets in the business — as of December, its Solvency II capital ratio was 203%. That gives the business ample scope to pay large dividends while still investing for growth.

City analysts are expecting 2025’s full-year dividend to rise 3% year on year, to 20.7p per share. This gives it the fifth-largest dividend yield on the FTSE 100, at 7.9%.

Tough trading conditions could weigh on M&G’s share price in the near term. But I believe it will rise strongly over time as ageing populations drive sales of its products. This in turn should also push its generous dividends steadily higher.

A riskier but rewarding income share

For this financial year, Taylor Wimpey‘s (LSE:TW) dividend yield is even more considerable. At 9.3%, it’s actually now the second-highest on the FTSE index.

But investors looking for passive income need to be cautious before piling in. The housebuilder’s high yield reflects severe operational challenges that have hammered the share price. It’s also inflated the yield by 1%-2% versus historical levels.

Passive income investors need to bear in mind Taylor Wimpey's recent problems
Source: dividenddata.co.uk

Taylor Wimpey shares fell again last week as it talked of “softer market conditions” last quarter. It also announced a £222m impairment charge related to fixing fire safety issues on existing homes.

Sales could remain under pressure in 2025 as the UK economy struggles. But as interest rates steadily fall, I think Taylor Wimpey will still have the strength to keep paying healthy dividends. Its net cash position was £326.6m as of June, one of the best in the industry.

Over time, I feel the FTSE 100 housebuilder’s profits will recover strongly as Britain’s population rapidly grows, driving demand for new-build properties. It will also benefit from government plans to ease planning restrictions, boosting its ability to increase completion numbers.

I’m therefore reasonably confident Taylor Wimpey can keep delivering passive income that’s comfortably above the UK average. For 2025, it’s tipped to pay a total dividend of 9.37p per share. That’s down 1% year on year.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Taylor Wimpey Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

