The Card Factory share price surged earlier in the week following the announcement it had acquired Funky Pigeon from WH Smith.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

What’s going on with the Card Factory share price?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

On several occasions, I’ve suggested that the Card Factory (LSE:CARD) share price was depressed or beaten down because the market didn’t like its limited online presence.

However, that’s now changing with the acquisition of Funky Pigeon from WH Smith. The £24m purchase marks a major strategic shift, addressing long-standing concerns over its minimal online presence.

Funky Pigeon will deliver a mature digital platform, experienced technology teams, and established direct-to-recipient gifting capabilities, enhancing Card Factory’s digital proposition.

The former WH Smith brand has been operating a successful business with average annual revenues around £32m and EBITDA of around £5m over the last two years.

Cross-selling opportunities, operational efficiencies, and access to richer customer data should follow. Ultimately, this move positions Card Factory to become a top omni-channel player, uniting over 1,000 stores with a competitive online offer.

Shares surge

The share price surged after the acquisition was announced. Clearly, investors were happy to see the business make more progress in expanding its digital presence.

However, the stock’s valuation certainly isn’t too demanding. The company’s now trading at 6.1 times forward earnings and it’s expected to have a net debt position of around £116m by the end of the year.

This forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio’s expected to fall to 5.4 times by 2027. In fact, earnings may even accelerate faster than this, given the Funky Pigeon takeover. Remember, analysts don’t always update their forecasts immediately.

The dividend yield remains sizeable despite the rise — share prices and dividend yields are inversely correlated. The forward yield currently sits at 6% and is expected to rise to around 7% by 2027. That’s based on today’s share price and the dividend forecast.

It’s also worth noting that dividend coverage is strong at almost three times. This suggests the payments are sustainable even if the business falls on hard times.

The bottom line

Card Factory, for now, remains a traditional retailer with a distinct brand and deep ties to celebrations and everyday moments. This is a quality that helps it weather shifts in consumer sentiment.

The business has shown agility, adapting products and store formats to remain relevant on high streets across the UK. Seemingly, customer loyalty remains strong due to its value proposition and broad selection.

While the acquisition of Funky Pigeon offers new digital potential, Card Factory’s core challenge remains revitalising its high street presence and ensuring that physical stores complement, rather than compete with, its growing online channels.

After all, it’s not easy to get excited about a company that sells relatively-low-cost products from 1,000 expensive locations around the country. I say that noting the increasing cost of energy and hiring staff, especially under the current administration.

However, with solid brand equity and strong valuation, Card Factory’s one I’m watching closely. I believe it deserves attention from investors.