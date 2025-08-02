Member Login

Attention: Fool.co.uk will be undergoing scheduled maintenance this Sunday, August 3rd, from 2:00pm to 6:00pm. During this time, some services may be temporarily unavailable.

Home » Investing Articles » What’s going on with the Card Factory share price?

What’s going on with the Card Factory share price?

The Card Factory share price surged earlier in the week following the announcement it had acquired Funky Pigeon from WH Smith.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Front view of a young couple walking down terraced Street in Whitley Bay in the north-east of England they are heading into the town centre and deciding which shops to go to they are also holding hands and carrying bags over their shoulders.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

On several occasions, I’ve suggested that the Card Factory (LSE:CARD) share price was depressed or beaten down because the market didn’t like its limited online presence.

However, that’s now changing with the acquisition of Funky Pigeon from WH Smith. The £24m purchase marks a major strategic shift, addressing long-standing concerns over its minimal online presence.

Funky Pigeon will deliver a mature digital platform, experienced technology teams, and established direct-to-recipient gifting capabilities, enhancing Card Factory’s digital proposition.

The former WH Smith brand has been operating a successful business with average annual revenues around £32m and EBITDA of around £5m over the last two years. 

Cross-selling opportunities, operational efficiencies, and access to richer customer data should follow. Ultimately, this move positions Card Factory to become a top omni-channel player, uniting over 1,000 stores with a competitive online offer.

Shares surge

The share price surged after the acquisition was announced. Clearly, investors were happy to see the business make more progress in expanding its digital presence.

However, the stock’s valuation certainly isn’t too demanding. The company’s now trading at 6.1 times forward earnings and it’s expected to have a net debt position of around £116m by the end of the year.

This forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio’s expected to fall to 5.4 times by 2027. In fact, earnings may even accelerate faster than this, given the Funky Pigeon takeover. Remember, analysts don’t always update their forecasts immediately.

The dividend yield remains sizeable despite the rise — share prices and dividend yields are inversely correlated. The forward yield currently sits at 6% and is expected to rise to around 7% by 2027. That’s based on today’s share price and the dividend forecast.

It’s also worth noting that dividend coverage is strong at almost three times. This suggests the payments are sustainable even if the business falls on hard times.

The bottom line

Card Factory, for now, remains a traditional retailer with a distinct brand and deep ties to celebrations and everyday moments. This is a quality that helps it weather shifts in consumer sentiment.

The business has shown agility, adapting products and store formats to remain relevant on high streets across the UK. Seemingly, customer loyalty remains strong due to its value proposition and broad selection.

While the acquisition of Funky Pigeon offers new digital potential, Card Factory’s core challenge remains revitalising its high street presence and ensuring that physical stores complement, rather than compete with, its growing online channels.

After all, it’s not easy to get excited about a company that sells relatively-low-cost products from 1,000 expensive locations around the country. I say that noting the increasing cost of energy and hiring staff, especially under the current administration.

However, with solid brand equity and strong valuation, Card Factory’s one I’m watching closely. I believe it deserves attention from investors.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended WH Smith. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

Tesla stock looks overpriced to me. But might it be a long-term bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

So far 2025 has thrown up challenges for the car company, but the Tesla stock price is still well up…

Read more »

Friends and sisters exploring the outdoors together in Cornwall. They are standing with their arms around each other at the coast.
Investing Articles

The secret sauce of ISA millionaires: buy high-yielding stocks

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie explains why his stocks and shares ISA is predominantly composed of value-orientated high-yielding income shares.

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

£500 buys 251 shares in this 10.1%-yielding income stock!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Got some cash sitting in the bank? This under-the-radar energy stock offers a ginormous yield that could be on track…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

To live comfortably, here’s how big your pension might need to be…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Everyone knows that building a chunky pension is key to a comfortable retirement. But how much money do you actually…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

3 beaten-down UK shares to consider before the rebound!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian explores three UK shares that are lagging the market in 2025, and wonders whether a potential long-term buying…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Meet the 75p dividend stock with a higher yield than Legal & General shares

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

With a yield of over 10%, this UK dividend stock has the potential to be an absolute cash cow for…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

As the US stock market looks vulnerable, I’m following Warren Buffett’s advice

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Warren Buffett has suffered through all the major crashes and corrections of the last 60 years, beating the market in…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Could this be Warren Buffett’s last big investment?

| Stephen Wright

Berkshire Hathaway has the cash for Warren Buffett to do one last big deal. And Stephen Wright sees a target…

Read more »