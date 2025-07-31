Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » What’s going on with the Unilever share price?

What’s going on with the Unilever share price?

Harvey Jones is happy to see the Unilever share price idle, having offloaded the FTSE 100 stock in March. Have today’s results moved the dial?

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

The Unilever (LSE: ULVR) share price has barely budged after today’s first-half results, with the stock market reacting with a familiar lack of excitement to another mixed update from the FTSE 100 giant.

That feels par for the course. Unilever shares are down 5.8% over the last 12 months and 4.2% over five years. Not exactly thrilling for a business of this size and reputation.

Personally, I’m relieved. I gave up on Unilever back in March and dropped the stock from my Self-Invested Personal Pension. Today’s numbers haven’t made me regret the move.

Growth steady

Unilever’s headline numbers weren’t awful. Underlying sales growth hit 3.4%, with a reasonable balance between price increases (1.9%) and volume gains (1.5%). That group isn’t just passing costs onto shoppers but shifting more product too.

Its personal care division led the way with 4.8% growth, while ice cream sales rose 5.9% ahead of November’s planned demerger.

Emerging market growth is expected to pick up speed in the second half, particularly in Asia. Developed markets performed better, with underlying sales up 4.3%.

Gross margins climbed to a chunky 45.7%, helping fund increased brand and marketing investment. CEO Fernando Fernandez sounded bullish, with a focus on core brands and premium segments.

But not everything was upbeat. Turnover fell 3.2% to €30.1bn year on year, hit by adverse currency moves and business disposals. Underlying operating profits slipped 4.8% to €5.8bn, with margins down 30 basis points to 19.3%

Free cash flow halved to €1.1bn, hit by working capital demands and separation costs from the ice cream spin-off. Those aren’t disasters, but they’re not a reason for me to feel like I’ve missed out either.

FTSE 100 farewell

When I sold Unilever in March, I noted the shares had climbed just 10% over five years. That’s a poor showing from a £109bn global consumer goods colossus. The company had seemed sprawling and unfocused, and even its plan to concentrate on 30 ‘Power Brands’ hadn’t fully convinced me.

The shares have slipped since, yet the price-to-earnings ratio remains above the FTSE 100 average at 22.5. That’s not unusual for the stock, and confirms its strong reputation among investors, but I’m not convinced it’s justified by the growth outlook. The trailing dividend yield is 3.32%, which is fine but not standout.

Analysts are more upbeat than I am. The 19 setting forecasts have produced a median share price growth forecast of 12.7% over the next year, lifting the stock from today’s 4,467p to 5,038p. Forecasts aren’t guarantees, of course.

Better value elsewhere?

Of 22 analysts, 14 rate it a Buy, five call it a Hold, and only three a Sell. I’m happy to be in the minority on this one. I have no regrets over selling Unilever, and no plans to buy.

I don’t think the growth outlook is strong enough or the dividend quite juicy enough to tempt me back in, given what’s on offer elsewhere in the FTSE 100.

That said, investors looking for a portfolio cornerstone or a little diversification might consider buying Unilever. It’s a stable business, with a solid footprint in essential goods and long-term brand equity.

But for my stocks and shares ISA, I’m currently chasing higher dividends or faster growth. And a bit more excitement.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British pound data
Investing Articles

I said I’d consider buying London Stock Exchange Group shares on a dip. Is this it?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has been monitoring the London Stock Exchange Group share price waiting for a dip. And this morning it…

Read more »

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Next shares at the start of 2025 is now worth…

| Paul Summers

Next shares have been a big winner for investors so far this year. But what should they make of the…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
US Stock

Meta shares surge 11% on strong earnings! Should an investor buy now?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith details how Meta beat expectations on revenue and earnings in the latest results and why Meta shares could…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

The Shell share price gains on $3.5bn buyback news, but is it still cheap?

| Alan Oscroft

The Shell share price has been having an erratic year. But investors who bought when it looked like oil might…

Read more »

Bags of copper-molybdenum at Anglo-American's Quellaveco project in Peru
Investing Articles

The Anglo American share price falls in response to a huge dividend cut. Is it time to sell out?

| Andrew Mackie

After a disappointing set of results, Andrew Mackie assesses whether a new streamlined business can help rejuvenate the Anglo American…

Read more »

Aston Martin DBX - rear pic of trunk
Investing Articles

Here’s why Aston Martin shares could soar this year

| Christopher Ruane

Aston Martin shares have slumped 98% since listing in 2018. Our writer thinks news this week could potentially offer a…

Read more »

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

Why I’m betting on Ferrari over Tesla stock

| Ben McPoland

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) and Tesla are arguably not car stocks at all. Rather, they're in the business of luxury goods and…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

The Schroders share price jumps almost 5% in positive half-year results. Is the recovery finally on?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has been monitoring the Schroders share price for signs of life. Today, he's finally seen some. Is the…

Read more »