Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy Palantir stock before 4 August?

Should I buy Palantir stock before 4 August?

Our writer is wondering if it’s time for him to add Palantir stock to his portfolio, just in case it surges even higher after the forthcoming Q2 report.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) stock has a habit of exploding higher after an earnings reports. This has seen it rise by a mind-boggling 780% in two years!

The AI software firm reports Q2 earnings on 4 August. Should I snap up some shares before this event?

Booming AI business

Palantir develops software that enables organisations to analyse and act on large volumes of data. Its massive customer base includes the likes of the US Army, CIA, NHS England, Airbus, and Ferrari.

Recently, it has been the company’s Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) that has supercharged the business and share price. AIP integrates large language models (LLMs) and other AI tools directly with an organisation’s private data and workflows.

The surge in contracts signed for AIP has been most pronounced across the pond. In Q1, US revenue jumped 55% year on year to $628m, with US commercial revenue rocketing 71%. Overall revenue increased 39% to $884m. 

Impressively, Palantir closed 139 deals of at least $1m, 51 of at least $5m, and 31 deals of $10m or more during the quarter. Adjusted free cash flow came in at $370m, good for a very healthy a 42% margin. 

The main reason for the stock’s incredible ascent skywards is that the quarterly rates of revenue growth have been accelerating. Whenever this happens, investors understandably get very excited (especially when it’s been driven by AI).

Image showing accelerating Palantir revenue growth.
Source: Palantir.

Co-founder and CEO Alex Karp commented: “This is a level of surging and ferocious growth that would be spectacular for a company a tenth of our size. At this scale, however, our ascent is, we believe, unparalleled.”

Have I missed the boat?

Obviously this is all very impressive stuff. But whenever I look at Palantir, I can’t help feeling pangs of regret. That’s because I was kicking the tyres on this stock a couple of years ago when it was at $9. But I never invested.

Now, I can’t help feeling like I’ve missed the boat, as Palantir has a massive $373bn market cap. This makes it the 21st-largest company in the US, ahead of Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, and Bank of America.

Moreover, it’s trading at 126 times sales, which just seems ridiculous to me. Why so? Because Wall Street currently has around 30%-35% growth pencilled in for the next three years. While that’s undoubtedly impressive, it doesn’t justify 126 times sales, in my opinion.

At this valuation, I see a lot of risk. If AI spending suddenly slows, or earnings come in slightly light, the stock could sell off heavily.

Also, a lot of the growth Palantir is seeing right now relates to the US, and the CEO has been incredibly critical of Europe not embracing AI. He reportedly said that it’s “like people have given up“, when speaking about Europe’s AI ambitions.

Therefore, much of Palantir’s growth rests on the US (and pockets elsewhere, like Saudi Arabia). A US recession sparked by tariffs is therefore a near-term risk to growth.

My move

My view here is that Palantir is a world-class software company with an enormous long-term opportunity in AI. However, the stock is trading far too expensively for me to feel comfortable investing today.

If there was a major pullback in the share price, however, that would be a different matter.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Ben McPoland has positions in Ferrari. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

Here are the latest forecast dividend yields for Sainsbury’s and Tesco shares

| Ben McPoland

Our writer takes a look at the dividend yields of the UK's two leading supermarkets to help him decide which…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Dividend Shares

Here’s how much passive income an investor could make from a £50k portfolio

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explores different levels of risk tolerance and provides an indication of the passive income that could be generated…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

How I’m positioning my ISA and SIPP for the AI revolution

| Ben McPoland

Artificial intelligence is almost certainly going to transform multiple industries. Ben McPoland explains his strategy for his ISA and SIPP.

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Just what will it take to turn around the plummeting Croda share price?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie examines the likelihood of a turnaround in the Croda share price, which is down 8% after another disappointing…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

2 high-yield dividend stocks to consider buying in August

| Alan Oscroft

The FTSE 100 is up near an all-time high now, at over 9,000 points. But there are still some UK…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

This 9.3% yield’s unbeatable! But is it really the FTSE 100’s best dividend stock?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is blown away by the amount of income this FTSE 100 dividend stock is now offering investors. But…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

Up 65% since April, is this ex-penny share ready to rocket higher?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland looks at Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE), a former penny share that has exploded skywards in the past three months.…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

My favourite UK stock rose 5% today and topped the FTSE 100 index!

| Ben McPoland

The Games Workshop (LON:GAW) share price jumped over 5% in the FTSE 100 index today. Our writer takes a closer…

Read more »