Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Up 60% in 3 months, is it too late to buy Glencore shares?

Up 60% in 3 months, is it too late to buy Glencore shares?

Rebounding strongly after hitting a four-year low in April, this writer assesses the likelihood of a full-blown recovery in Glencore shares.

Posted by
Andrew Mackie
Andrew is a committed value investor who follows the principles of Benjamin Graham in building his portfolio. In particular, he uses macro trends from the wider business environment to build his investment thesis.
Published
| More on:
piggy bank, searching with binoculars

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Investing in individual stocks can be rewarding but also incredibly frustrating sometimes, and so it has proved to be with Glencore (LSE: GLEN) shares. Despite the recent uptick in the stock, it’s still trading over 40% lower than a few years ago.

Conviction

In the nearly six years since I bought my first stock, I’ve learnt that the most important personal attribute for any private investor is conviction.

Every time we hit the buy button on a stock, we’re making a kind of bet. It’s one based on careful analysis, of course. But no one has a crystal ball. As a long-term investor, my bets are based long in the future, sometimes 10 years or more. To me, investing isn’t about being right today, but at some point in the future.

The only reason I’ll sell out of a stock is if something happens that fundamentally alters my original investment thesis. Suffice to say that hasn’t happened with Glencore.

Tariffs

Today, the vast majority of Glencore’s revenues come from coal. But over the next decade, the miner intends to transition its portfolio away from coal to copper. I view the red metal as the ‘new gold’.

Recently, copper prices hit an all-time high after the US administration announced plans to implement a 50% tariff on it.

When tariffs were first announced back in April, the spread between copper prices on the London Metal Exchange and the New York COMEX widened considerably. Following this new announcement the spread widened even further.

Glencore is well positioned to profit from such market dislocation through its one-of-a-kind marketing business, which trades commodities across the globe.

The electrification metal

Copper demand is set to surge over the coming decade, driven by trends such as heat pumps, EVs and AI. Huge swathes of US rural land is being acquired by the hyperscalers to build power-hungry data centres to support the mass adoption of generative AI technologies.

As demand for electricity goes parabolic, ageing grids will need to be modernised. But a number of challenges are emerging. These include difficulties securing planning permission for the installation of intrusive pylons. Another is securing investment in a market where cheap debt is a thing of the past. For example, last year National Grid issued a £7bn rights issue primarily to invest in energy infrastructure.

My fear is that we are heading for a world of electricity shortages and blackouts. This could be the kind of black swan event that would force governments to ramp up investment in electricity grids.

By 2030, Glencore is expecting to produce 2m tonnes of copper, annually. That’s double today’s output.

Coal

Returning to coal, which remains hugely important for the miner’s profitability today, depressed prices were the primary reason for it making a loss in 2024. Unlike other miners that sold out of their coal assets, it’s betting that demand will remain robust over the next 10 years. Should that prove to be wrong, then it will continue to struggle with profitability.

Over the long arc of time, the only factor that drives a stock price higher is improving underlying fundamentals. The business continues to buy back its own stock at record levels, and insiders have been buying. I joined them too, buying more of its cheap shares this month.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Andrew Mackie has positions in Glencore Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Bournemouth at night with a fireworks display from the pier
Investing Articles

Is the fizz about to go from the Coca-Cola HBC share price?

| James Beard

The world’s most popular drink’s hitting the headlines again. Our writer considers whether there are any implications for the Coca-Cola…

Read more »

Portrait of a boy with the map of the world painted on his face.
Investing Articles

3 top FTSE 250 investment trusts to consider buying today 

| Ben McPoland

This trio of high-quality trusts from the FTSE 250 index would give a Stocks and Shares ISA portfolio a truly…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Another strong set of results from this FTSE 100 telecoms company. Time to buy?

| James Beard

The FTSE 100’s Airtel Africa released its first-quarter earnings yesterday (24 July). Our writer’s been taking a closer look at…

Read more »

A quiet morning and an empty Victoria Street in Edinburgh's historic Old Town.
Investing Articles

The Rightmove share price is too hot… a pullback could be coming

| Dr. James Fox

The Rightmove share price has pushed above the consensus share price target. And while analysts are often wrong, this could…

Read more »

Branch of NatWest bank
Investing Articles

With the bank’s income, margin and earnings higher, the NatWest share price continues where it left off!

| James Beard

Post-pandemic the NatWest share price has been the third-best performer on the FTSE 100. Our writer looks at the bank’s…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Growth Shares

Up 13% in a day, this FTSE 250 stock may be primed to rocket even higher

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews a FTSE 250 company that's suddenly on everyone's minds, and outlines why the party's just getting started.

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

After falling 16% in a day, this stock’s on my list of shares to buy in August

| Stephen Wright

Despite the FTSE 100 and the S&P 500 hitting record highs, Stephen Wright’s list of shares to buy in August…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

2 well-covered FTSE 100 dividend shares to consider buying right now

| Alan Oscroft

Forecasts for dividend shares are falling, with yields dropping as share prices climb. These two should have the earnings to…

Read more »