Is Opendoor at $2 the next millionaire-maker Nasdaq stock?

Some are betting that Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) is the next meme stock to make investors filthy rich. Should I join in just in case?

Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Nasdaq‘s hosted its fair share of millionaire-making stocks over the past couple of decades. From Netflix and Tesla to Nvidia, the right stock pick can deliver returns that are nothing short of extraordinary.

One Nasdaq stock that’s now being talked up as having 100-bagger potential is Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN). It has been doing the rounds on Reddit’s WallStreetBets page, where retail traders gather to discuss meme stocks and other high-risk trading strategies.

This recent attention has seen the Opendoor share price surge 349% in just one month. Traders are comparing the stock to Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the online used car retailer whose shares have exploded by nearly 7,200% since the start of 2023.

That means anyone who invested $14,000 back then is sitting on $1m today.

Similarities

To be fair, I do see a couple of similarities. Opendoor buys and resells homes, while Carvana buys and resells used cars. Both operate in capital-intensive industries and have relied on debt to fund growth.

Back in 2022-23, when interest rates soared, the cost of carrying that debt ballooned and both found themselves in trouble. Their survival was in doubt (Carvana came close to bankruptcy).

Yet, while Carvana has performed a Lazarus-like resurrection from its 98% stock plunge between 2021 and 2022, Opendoor remains 93% beneath its all-time high. Therefore, it has the potential to do a Carvana, according to the meme stock traders.  

Running the numbers

Looking at the numbers though, that’s where the similarities end for me. Carvana reported $13.7bn in revenue in 2024, which was 27% higher than the year before. Crucially, it generated a profit, and earnings per share are forecast to rise 60% this year and 24% in 2026.

By contrast, Opendoor has never turned a profit. Revenue slumped nearly 26% last year to $5.2bn, and is expected to decline another 5% this year. And while Wall Street expects solid revenue growth after that, profits remain absent as far as the eye can see.

The business model of flipping houses in America hasn’t been proven to work profitably yet, at least for Opendoor. This makes the stock very risky (and why it was trading for less than $1 just last month).

Of course, if the firm makes great strides down the path to profitability, the stock could do really well. Conversely, Carvana may struggle if a US recession negatively impacts the car-buying market. It’s also trading at a premium 42 times forward earnings.

But looking at both stocks as a long-term investor, I much prefer Carvana. It’s at least profitable and is growing at a faster rate than Opendoor.

The online car retailer also still has its founder-CEO in charge, which I like to see, whereas Opendoor’s founder left the firm in 2024.

Final thoughts

Of course, I accept it’s perfectly possible that Opendoor rockets much higher in the near term. Meme-stock rallies can defy logic and make traders a lot of money. Good for them, I say.

But I’m writing from the position of a long-term investor (with a horizon of five to 10 years). And over that period, I don’t see Opendoor becoming the next millionaire-maker stock.

I see far more attractive candidates elsewhere for building wealth in my own portfolio.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

