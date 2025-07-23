Member Login
Looking to capitalise on gold prices? Here’s a soaring UK share to consider

Rocketing gold prices have driven this mining share 170% higher over the last year. Read on to discover why it could continue surging.

Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Image source: Getty Images

Gold miner Serabi Gold‘s (LSE:SRB) impressive share price momentum continues, despite a slight pullback in precious metal prices from April’s peaks.

Mining stocks can be a high-risk bet for investors. Digging for metals is a complicated and unpredictable business, and problems are commonplace during each of the exploration, project development and production phases.

These can have significant implications for miners’ share prices. Yet when operational performances impress, the opposite can also be true. This is what’s just swept Serabi shares to their highest in more than a decade, at 199p.

Operational excellence

On 17 July, the business said gold production totalled 10,532 ounces in Q2, up 17% year on year.

With 2025 output now at 20,545 ounces, Serabi remains on track to hit its target of 44,000 to 47,000 ounces. To put the cherry on top, the business enjoyed grade improvements at both the Palito and Coringa assets in that time.

These steady operational improvements are fuelling optimism that the gold stock will hit its ambitious production growth targets in the coming years.

Boosted by ramp-ups at the new Coringa mine, the firm hopes to produce 60,000 ounces of the yellow metal in 2026; between 70,000-75,000 ounces the following year; and as much as 100,000 ounces in 2028.

It’s also worth mentioning that Serabi’s higher ore grades and operational efficiencies mean costs are well below the current gold price of $3,427. Its all-in-sustaining costs (AISC) were $1,636 per ounce, according to latest data.

Serabi expects this to decline to between $1,300 and $1,360 per ounce as production at low-cost Coringa increases.

Bright gold price outlook

Of course, all this could count for little if the price of gold suddenly collapses.

The precious metal’s up 42% over the last 12 months, and 92% over the past three. But there’s no guarantee that they will continue rising, — in fact they could drop if inflationary pressures diminish, growth picks up and current geopolitical tensions recede.

Gold’s rapid rise could also work against it if concerns about the safe-haven asset being overbought take hold.

Yet on balance, I feel the turbulent macroeconomic landscape and worsening geopolitical picture will continue powering gold higher. It could also benefit from further US dollar weakness, which boosts all commodities priced in the currency.

Too cheap to ignore

Reflecting this outlook and Serabi’s planned production hikes, City analysts expect company earnings to surge 87% in 2025, and by another 5% next year.

As a consequence, the AIM company’s (in my view) one of the most attractively priced gold stocks on the market. Its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio sits at 3.6 times and 3.5 times for 2025 and 2026, respectively.

Furthermore, its price-to-earnings growth (PEG) reading sits well below the value watermark of 1 for both years.

Like any gold stock, Serabi shares aren’t without risk. But given its bright outlook and excellent value, I think it’s worth a very close look right now.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

