Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The Tesla share price is up 48% since April, but down 19% this year! What’s going on?

The Tesla share price is up 48% since April, but down 19% this year! What’s going on?

Christopher Ruane considers some possible explanations for a sharp recent rise in the Tesla share price — and a decline since the year began.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front

Image source: Tesla

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Investors who like trying to unpick a good puzzle certainly have some material to work with when it comes to Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). The Tesla share price has soared 48% since April. Despite that strong performance, it still sits 19% below where it began the year.

That sort of volatility would be notable even in a small company with a low market capitalisation. But Tesla is a tech giant that, even after losing almost a fifth of its value since the start of the year, still boasts a market capitalisation of over $1trn. For that big a company, such price volatility is unusual.

So, what is going on – and might it present me with an opportunity to add the electric car maker to my portfolio?

Valuation detached from fundamentals

There have been some reasons to be upbeat about the financial outlook for Tesla this year. For example, its power generation and storage business is firing on all cylinders. Self-driving taxi trials in the US have been expanding.

But there have been lots of questions about where the business goes from here, in an increasingly challenging market.

Rival electric car makers such as BYD and Xiaomi have been expanding at pace. Not only has Tesla seen its car sales fall in the first half of this year, it also stands to lose US tax credits that have previously helped bolster its profitability.

Meanwhile, although Tesla’s self-driving taxi trials have been expanding, I reckon rivals including Alphabet’s Waymo have as much or even more right to win in this market as Tesla.

While Tesla has only recently launched trials in a single US city, Waymo already has a commercial self-driving taxi service up and running in that city and six others beside.

Despite those challenges – and the risk that falling sales could see earnings slump this year – the Tesla share price is 182 times current earnings. That looks ridiculously high to me when considering the fundamental financial performance of the company.

For now, I’m doing nothing

So, what might explain the erratic share price movement?

I think the jump since April reflects some calming of fears raised several months ago about the potential impact of US tariffs on Tesla’s business.

But while that risk may have lessened (in practice, I still think it is too early to tell), Tesla continues to face a very challenging environment on multiple fronts. That may partly explain why the Tesla share price has fallen by around a fifth so far this year.

Even after that price fall, the share continues to look too pricy for my tastes. On that basis, while I continue to see strengths in the Tesla business and would invest at the right price, for now I plan to do nothing.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. C Ruane has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Here’s what forecasts say about the Aviva share price out to 2027

| Alan Oscroft

The Aviva share price has made a strong recovery in the past few years, and City experts predict more years…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

If the stock market crashes, I will buy this under-the-radar AI stock

| Ben McPoland

Nobody knows when the stock market will nosedive next. But one fantastic growth share is on this writer's buy list,…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

£20k in an ISA? Here’s how it could be used to target £423 of passive income each month

| Christopher Ruane

Earning money from dividends in an ISA is one way to set up passive income streams. Our writer explains how…

Read more »

High flying easyJet women bring daughters to work to inspire next generation of women in STEM
Investing Articles

Will the easyJet share price return to its 2021 highs?

| Dr. James Fox

The long-term trajectory of the easyJet share price may have escaped some investors. The stock's really depressed, but can it…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

Are these the best value Stocks and Shares ISA buys in the whole FTSE 100?

| Alan Oscroft

The stock market might be having a strong year in 2025, but I'm still seeing some great value Stocks and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is now the time to buy FTSE 100 shares instead of S&P 500 stocks?

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 100 has beaten 53% of S&P 500 shares over the last two years. Here's a top share I…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock hit 5-year highs today! Can it keep soaring?

| Royston Wild

This FTSE 250 stock's risen almost 40% since last summer. Can it keep up its impressive momentum? Royston Wild thinks…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£20,000 in savings? Here’s how to target £1,221 a month in passive income

| Paul Summers

Back the right blue-chip stocks and any investor can turn a savings pot into a big passive income stream. Our…

Read more »