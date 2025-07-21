Member Login
Over the last 31 years, this index has beaten the global stock market by a wide margin

Looking to outperform a standard global stock market index over the long term? An ETF based on this index could be worth considering.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You're reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool's Premium Investing Services.

Low-cost global index funds are popular these days and it’s easy to see why. Over the long run, these products – which provide broad exposure to the stock market – tend to provide attractive returns.

But could there be a way to beat the market and generate higher long-term returns? Potentially.

Check out the returns from the MSCI World Quality index. Over the last 31 years, this index has smashed the broader market.

A focus on quality

The MSCI World Quality index is based on the MSCI World index (which a lot of basic index funds track). However, it has a focus on ‘quality’.

The aim is to capture the performance of high-quality businesses (which often provide higher investment returns than low-quality ones) by identifying companies with:

  • A high return on equity (a high level of profitability)
  • Stable year-on-year earnings growth
  • Low financial leverage (low debt)

Note that it contains many of the same names as the MSCI World (Apple, Nvidia, Visa, etc). However, the weightings are often quite different.

Source: MSCI

Strong long-term performance

Zooming in on performance, since 30 June 1994, this index has returned 11.8% per year (in US dollar terms). That compares to an annualised return of 8.6% for the regular MSCI World.

That’s a pretty significant outperformance. It’s worth pointing out that 30 years is a long time in the stock market (meaning that this performance wasn’t a fluke or a short-term phenomenon).

Periods of underperformance

Of course, no strategy outperforms all the time. And there are times every now and then when quality lags the broader market.

It has actually lagged this year. For the first half, the MSCI World Quality index returned 6.4% versus 9.8% for the MSCI World.

Over the long run, however, it has clearly outperformed. So I think the strategy is worth considering as part of one’s overall investment approach.

A quality ETF

Now, it’s not possible to invest directly in the MSCI World Quality index. However, UK investors have access to a range of products that track derivatives of the index.

One example here is the iShares Edge MSCI World Quality Factor UCITS ETF (LSE: IWQU). This is designed to track the MSCI World Sector Neutral Quality index, which is very similar to the MSCI World Quality index.

I think there’s a lot to like about this product. Like the index, it screens out low-quality companies and focuses on companies with high profitably, stable earnings, and strong balance sheets.

Meanwhile, fees are low at just 0.25% per year.

Now, there’s no guarantee that this ETF will provide superior returns in the years ahead. As I said above, quality strategies sometimes lag the broader market (especially when cyclical stocks are in favour).

All things considered though, I see it as a solid core holding. I think it’s worth considering as part of a diversified portfolio.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Apple, Nvidia, and Visa. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple, Nvidia, and Visa. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

