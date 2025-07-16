Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 cheap UK shares that offer serious quality at knockdown prices

2 cheap UK shares that offer serious quality at knockdown prices

Despite stunning price rises in 2025, these cheap gold and silver shares still trade on rock-bottom price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

I think these cheap UK shares offer value that’s too good to ignore. Here’s why.

Production set to double?

A surging gold price has swept Serabi Gold (LSE:SRB) shares higher in 2025. Yet at 193.5p per share, the South American miner still offers exceptional value, based on an expected 87% earnings increase this year.

Its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio sits at just 3.8 times. This also leaves Serabi’s price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio well below the value watermark of one.

Investing in mining stocks provides a leveraged way to gain exposure to the gold market. This can lead to superior returns as during bull markets company profits can rise more sharply than the bullion price.

However, this leveraged angle can be a double-edged sword. While earnings can soar during bull markets, they can also nosedive when metal prices retreat, making this mining stock more volatile than the commodity itself.

But I’m confident that gold, which hit record peaks above $3,500 per ounce earlier this year, can continue rising. Macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty is growing, meaning investor appetite for precious metals should be here to stay.

A survey from eToro shows 45% of its UK investors have bought gold in the last two years, and that 29% of non-bullion holders are considering investing. The majority (62%) of those surveyed also think gold prices will rise in next six-12 months.

My enthusiasm for Serabi shares extends beyond just a short-term horizon, however. Holding gold stocks over the long term can be an excellent portfolio diversifier to reduce risk and provide a smooth return over time.

And Serabi is an especially attractive one to consider as it ramps up production at assets like Coringa in Brazil. By 2028, the company expects to reach annual output of up to 100,000 ounces. That’s more than double the 45,000 ounces it’s targeting for this year.

Another cheap gold stock

Another cheap mining share to think about that has massive growth potential is Hochschild Mining (LSE:HOC).

Like Serabi, it produces a lot of gold — in 2024, 69% of revenues came from the yellow metal. But with considerable silver operations too, it allows investors to diversify into a metal that has both investment and industrial qualities.

In fact, given that silver has greater momentum than gold at the moment, getting exposure to it could be especially wise. Silver prices this week struck their highest for 14 years, around $39.20 per ounce.

These price gains have pushed the gold-silver ratio to 88:1. But this measure — which calculates how many ounces of silver are needed to purchase an ounce of gold — is still well above the long-term average of 60:1. This suggests silver could have much further to climb.

Another thing with mining stocks is the ever-present threat of operational difficulties. Hochschild’s own shares dropped this year after it warned of higher costs due to slow production increases and inflationary pressures.

But then again, I think such threats are baked into the low valuations of both these bargain mining shares. At 278.4p per share, Hochschild’s forward P/E ratio is 11.1 times and its PEG is 0.1. These reflect predictions that earnings will swell 85% in 2025.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

What sort of return could someone get by investing £20,000 in UK dividend shares?

| Stephen Wright

Should UK savers consider dividend shares over cash? Stephen Wright thinks those looking for long-term passive income would be wise…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Around a 15-year high, is Barclays’ share price still too cheap to ignore?

| Simon Watkins

Barclays’ share price is at a level not seen since 2010, but price and value aren't the same thing, so…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

47% below fair value and with an 18% earnings growth forecast, should investors consider this FTSE retail institution now?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 British retail institution lost its way for a while but has bounced back in recent years, and…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Lloyds share price: up 40% this year, is it time to take profits?

| Mark Hartley

The booming Lloyds share price is up nearly 40% in 2025, outperforming its UK banking peers. Our writer asks whether…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

If the stock market crashes tomorrow, here’s what I’ll do with my portfolio

| Mark Hartley

A stock market crash can feel terrifying. Here’s why staying calm matters – and how this recovering FTSE 100 company…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months the smashed up Diageo share price could transform £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has taken a big hit on his Diageo shares but forecasts suggest next year may offer something to…

Read more »

Aviva logo on glass meeting room door
Investing Articles

Will the Aviva share price reach £10? Here’s what needs to happen

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

With profits potentially set to double by the end of 2026, could the Aviva share price do the same and…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

After crashing 60% this FTSE value stock looks filthy cheap with a P/E of just 9.2!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

The FTSE's filled with value stocks, but one company in particular is trading at a 50% discount to its historical…

Read more »