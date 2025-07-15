These 2 FTSE growth stocks jumped 8% and 4.5% today!

Ben McPoland takes a closer look at a pair of FTSE stocks that are performing really well recently. Why are investors bullish on them?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Two FTSE firms reported upbeat trading updates today (15 July). These were Experian (LSE: EXPN) and Genus (LSE: GNS). As I type, they’re up 4.5% and nearly 9%, respectively.

Credit checker Experian from the FTSE 100 has notched a 52-week — and all-time — high above 4,000p. However, animal genetics firm Genus from the FTSE 250 remains 60% below a 2021 peak, despite rising 55% year to date.

Clearly, investors liked what they saw from this pair today. Let’s explore why these stocks are spiking.

FTSE 100

After today’s rise, Experian’s market cap now sits above £37bn. That’s more than well-known Footsie firms like Tesco (£27bn) and BT (£19bn).

The company is one of the world’s biggest consumer credit reporting agencies. It tracks the borrowing history of both individuals and businesses, including loans, credit cards, mortgage payments, defaults, and more. Experian then uses this data to generate credit reports used by lenders and other financial institutions.

Today’s trading update covered the three months to the end of June. Overall, global revenue growth at constant currency was up an impressive 12% (8% organic growth).

The progress was broad-based across all regions. North America is the firm’s biggest market, accounting for 67% of sales, so it was encouraging to see revenue jump 10% there. In the UK and Ireland, revenue was 8% higher, as it was in Latin America.

However, at constant exchange rates, Latin America surged 17%, and now accounts for more revenue than the UK and Ireland. I’m really bullish on the region, as hundreds of millions of consumers there are beginning to access financial services through their smartphones.

Consequently, Experian looks to have a sizeable long-term opportunity in Latin America. It also highlighted strong quarterly growth in Australia, New Zealand, India and Southern Europe.

For the full year ending March 2026, management continues to expect total revenue growth of 9% to 11%. Solid stuff.

FTSE 250

Turning to Genus, the firm has released an unaudited trading update for its fiscal year that ended 30 June.

As mentioned, it specialises in animal genetics, helping farmers breed pigs and cattle that grow faster, resist disease, and deliver better yields (milk, for example).

Genus operates through two main divisions: PIC (pig genetics) and ABS (dairy and beef cattle). Both of these performed well, with PIC delivering double-digit underlying growth in adjusted operating profit, while ABS came in ahead of expectations in the second half.

Together, they’re expected to drive adjusted pre-tax profit of at least £68m, in line with expectations.

However, in April, the US health regulator (FDA) gave the green light for Genus’s gene-edited pig — one that’s resistant to a major disease — to be used in the American food supply. This triggered a £3.7m net milestone receipt, boosting adjusted pre-tax profit to at least £72m.

Market cap Forward price-to-earnings ratio (for current fiscal year) Experian £37.2bn 31 Genus £1.6bn 31

Foolish takeaway

I think both stocks are worth considering. But investors should know that Experian now trades at 31 times forecast earnings. If growth comes in light in future quarters, which could happen in recessionary times, the stock might sell off.

As for Genus, it needs to get the disease-resistant pig gene edit past other regulators (failure to do so is a risk). Nevertheless, I wrote in May that I thought the stock was “set for a roaring recovery“.

I still think this, and have since bought some shares.