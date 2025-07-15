Member Login
3 US growth shares that could surge in August

3 US growth shares that could surge in August

As we head towards August, there are a number of exciting growth shares that might be close to taking off on their next earnings reports.

Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Despite US growth shares trading at a premium, there’s still plenty of excitement floating around. And in the case of three businesses, their upcoming earnings reports in August could be a catalyst for a sudden surge upwards.

1. Independent oil & gas

Going into its second quarter earnings, Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) has been gaining a lot of momentum with its share price up almost 40% since April. A big chunk of this impressive trajectory came following its first quarter results in May, which sent the stock flying by double digits as the oil & gas enterprise far exceeded expectations.

Through a combination of robust cost controls and better-than-expected production volumes, the company reported its highest free cash flow in the history of the business, setting a new record high. That’s despite a downward trajectory in oil & gas prices during the period. And if its August results hold similar positive surprises, the growth stock could be due for another surge.

However, it’s important to remember that nothing’s set in stone. The downward trend in oil & gas prices has since continued, averaging around $60 per barrel over the last three months versus the first quarter’s $70. That creates a natural headwind if management can’t offset this decline with increased production.

2. AI Infrastructure

Another US growth business that’s seen its shares surge this year is CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV). Despite only going public in March, the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure cloud provider has already delivered a whopping 215% return for shareholders!

Looking at its first quarter results, that’s not a major surprise given revenues exploded by 420%, driven by high demand from AI companies looking to rent computing power to train their models. This has also translated into a 63% year-on-year increase in revenue backlog from $15.9bn to $25.9bn, thanks mostly to a new strategic partnership with OpenAI (creators of ChatGPT).

Moving into the second quarter, expectations are high. But while its history as a public company is still short, a similar display of gargantuan growth could send the stock flying once second-quarter earnings are released in August.

Having said that, even if the firm continues to outperform, there’s no guarantee that the shares will climb higher. Why? Because Augst is also when the IPO lock-up expires, releasing around 180 million pre-IPO shares into the market. In other words, a massive wave of selling activity may be just around the corner as insiders look to take their profits.

3. More AI spending

CoreWeave isn’t the only business looking to cash in on AI, with Amazon also reporting next month. Its first quarter results beat expectations, reversing the downward trend from earlier in the year, underpinned by higher AI workloads. And with AI spending still ramping up, the growth from its AWS division could continue into the second quarter, pushing Amazon shares even higher.

But just like the other growth shares on this list, there are threats to consider. The company has significant exposure to the tariff trade war, particularly with China. And while AWS is proving to be a cash cow, there are growing concerns of deceleration that could prevent the stock from taking off next month.

Nevertheless, all three businesses appear to have a lot of potential. So investors may want to take a closer look.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

