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Home » Investing Articles » With high yields and low P/Es, are these UK dividend shares screaming buys?

With high yields and low P/Es, are these UK dividend shares screaming buys?

Royston Wild runs the rule over two big-paying dividend shares, including one from the FTSE 100. Are they too cheap to miss at current prices?

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Royston Wild
I am a freelance financial writer with years of experience covering global financial markets. I work with international media outlets to provide clear, actionable insights for investors and savers alike. My work spans multiple markets, including shares, commodities, forex, funds and private equity. I produce a variety of content -- from breaking news and market analysis, through to in-depth investing guides -- helping readers understand complex financial topics and make informed decisions. I previously reported on equities, currencies and commodities at Shares Magazine, and covered industrial and precious metals at BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com. That background gives me a deep understanding of the investing arena which I bring to every article I write.
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In my view, there’s no better place to go hunting for dividend shares than the London stock market. With a deep-rooted culture of paying passive income, and years of share price underperformance, it can be a passive income investor’s paradise.

The following two shares have both caught my attention: Central Asia Metals (LSE:CAML) and Legal & General (LSE:LGEN). Each carries a forward yield north of 8% and trades on an undemanding earnings multiple. The question is, are these dividend stocks brilliant bargains or value traps?

A copper-bottomed bargain?

Copper stocks like Central Asia Metals have enormous long-term earnings potential. Red metal demand is tipped to significantly outstrip supply growth over the next decade, which could launch prices of the commodity higher.

The problem is this particular mining share has faced operational issues of late (more on this later). Its share price has dropped 21% in the year to date, inflating its forward dividend yield to 11.8% and pulling the P/E ratio down to 5.1.

Does this represent an attractive dip buying opportunity? For investors seeking a reliable passive income, I’m not so sure.

Central Asia Metals slashed the full-year payout in 2025 to 12p per share. That marks a 33% reduction from the prior year, in line with its policy of paying 30%-50% of free cash flow out in dividends.

The problem I have is production trouble can cause significant stress for cash flows and profits. And Central Asia’s had its share of issues of late, with declining ore grades prompting it to cut output forecasts. Lower production doesn’t just hit revenues: it also means greater costs per unit mined.

The company’s long-term earnings and dividend outlook has also darkened after it reduced mine life forecasts at a key project. The Sasa zinc-lead asset in North Macedonia is now expected to cease production in 2034, a full five years earlier than previously expected.

This copper miner now carries too much risk for me.

A FTSE 100 dividend star?

At 8.3%, Legal & General shares offer the greatest dividend yield on the FTSE 100. With a forward P/E ratio of 9.4, too, it seems to offer excellent all-round value.

Is this another potential dividend trap to avoid? Like any share it carries risk, but its income credentials speak for themselves. Payouts have risen every year for the last 16, excluding pandemic-struck 2020.

Furthermore, the yield on Legal & General shares has consistently ranged between 6% and 9% for the last five years. So its gigantic yield today doesn’t reflect a sharp share price drop.

But can the Footsie firm keep its proud record going? One thing to keep an eye on is its declining Solvency II capital ratio. This ended 2025 at 210%, down from 232% a year earlier. Given that Legal & General’s expected dividends are barely covered by earnings over the next few years, this creates a clear risk.

That said, the firm’s Solvency II ratio is still more than double regulatory requirements. And it’s tipped by analysts to remain above 190% over the next three years, underpinning dividend forecasts over the period.

Looking longer term, I expect Legal & General to remain cash rich as demographic changes drive financial services demand. And so I’m confident the market-beating dividends should keep on coming.

Royston Wild has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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