Here’s how to try and build a £2m ISA with £30 a day

The Stocks and Shares ISA is an incredible vehicle for building wealth. Dr James Fox explains how £30 a day could transform into £2m.

Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Front view of a young couple walking down terraced Street in Whitley Bay in the north-east of England they are heading into the town centre and deciding which shops to go to they are also holding hands and carrying bags over their shoulders.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Opening a Stocks and Shares ISA with a UK brokerage is simple. Most providers let us set up an account online in minutes. All we need is our National Insurance numbers and bank details.

Once set up, a would-be investor can simply choose a monthly contribution. For this example, I’m using a larger contribution than normal: £30 a day, or about £900 a month. That’s not a small sum for everyone, but it’s a figure that can truly go wild when compounding gets involved.

The power of compounding

Investments snowball over time. This is called compounding. And when investing £900 a month, and achieving an annualised growth rate of 10%, this impact is truly significant over 30 years.

At the end of the first year, an investor would have £11,309 in the portfolio. By year five, that’s already £69,693. Fast-forward to year 15, and the portfolio is at £373,023. By year 24, it’d cross the £1m mark, and after 30 years, the ISA could exceed £2m.

YearTotal depositsAccrued interestBalance
1£10,800£509£11,309
5£54,000£15,693£69,693
10£108,000£76,360£184,360
20£216,000£467,432£683,432
24£259,200£811,522£1,070,722
30£324,000£1,710,439£2,034,439

Playing the smart game

By investing regularly, rain or shine, investors can harness pound-cost averaging. This essentially means making investments throughout the year to smooth out market bumps and potentially lowering the average purchase price over time. It’s also a disciplined, stress-busting approach that removes the guesswork of market timing.

What’s more, compounding isn’t just a numbers game. It’s a psychological one. The hardest part is sticking with it, especially when markets wobble.

But the really wild part? Most of that £2m fortune would come from growth, not what the investor puts in. In this scenario, after 30 years, an investor would have invested £324,000, but over £1.7m of the total could be pure growth. That’s the magic of letting time and discipline do the heavy lifting.

Capital preservation

However, investors can lose money, especially if they make poor decisions. The key to success is building a strong and diversified portfolio based on capital preservation. That doesn’t mean buying boring businesses or bonds. It just means ensuring there’s a margin of safety and not making a speculative investment.

One stock I believe would complement a varied portfolio is Salesforce (NYSE:CRM). The enterprise solutions giant looks set to play a leading role in agentic AI. These are autonomous systems capable of independent action and decision-making, operating as ‘AI agents.’

What’s more, the valuation isn’t particularly demanding. With a price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.39, it trades at a 37% discount to the information technology sector average. This suggests there is some margin of safety.

However, there is some weakness in its enterprise solutions growth. This is no longer a period of hyper growth. And that could be an issue if Salesforce’s agentic AI push doesn’t take off.

Nonetheless, there’s lots of compelling evidence that Salesforce can lead in agentic AI. First among those is the CEO’s admission that AI conducts 30% to 50% of the company’s workload. It’s practicing what it preaches.

It’s a large part of my portfolio and I believe it’s certainly worth considering.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Salesforce. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Salesforce. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

