Has the Barclays share price hit a peak?

The Barclays share price erupted in 2024, but it was arguably overdue. Now the banking giant’s trading with a more generous valuation.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The Barclays (LSE:BARC) share price has delivered a 191% gain over the past five years. Yes, that was from a low base, but investors could still have picked up shares in the bank for 130p in late 2023. Today, the banking stock trades for 343p a share.

What’s more, if an investor bought stock around 130p, they’d also have locked in a very sizeable dividend yield. If I’m not mistaken, the yield was around 5.5% when I built most of my position in 2023.

Everything at once

This performance has been underpinned by the bank’s ongoing strategic transformation, strong financial results, a renewed focus on efficiency and diversification, and a vast improvement in investor sentiment.

These factors were most apparent in the first quarter earnings. The group reported an 11% year-on-year increase in total income to £7.7bn, with profit before tax rising 19% to £2.7bn. The investment banking division stood out, posting a 16% revenue increase and capitalising on heightened market volatility.

The bank’s return on tangible equity (RoTE) — a key metric for measuring profitability in finance — reached 14% for the quarter. That’s well above the group’s unchanged full-year target of around 11%. Management also upgraded net interest income guidance for 2025.

This is further evidence that the strategic transformation’s already delivering tangible results. Recent acquisitions including Tesco Bank, and expansion into private credit have diversified revenue streams and reduced reliance on more cyclical segments.

But has it peaked?

However, the question remains whether Barclays’ share price has peaked. The current valuation, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 8.4, remains discounted compared to many global bank peers.

This suggests there could still be room for further appreciation if the bank continues to deliver on its strategic objectives and market conditions remain supportive. This P/E figure falls to six times by 2027, while the dividend yield grows from 2.6% to 3.4%.

However, risks to the outlook are significant. Macroeconomic uncertainty persists, with concerns about global growth and rising US debt. Moreover, UK house price declines potentially impact credit quality and consumer demand. Barclays’ US Consumer Bank division continues to struggle, and any deterioration in the US economy could weigh on group results

Personally, I’m not adding to my position in Barclays. But the reason is concentration risk. A lot of my invested capital is in Barclays and Lloyds. Adding more probably wouldn’t be wise.

However, that doesn’t mean I’m not bullish over the long run. Avoiding any economic disaster I’d expect the stock to make steady gains.

And one reason for that is the interest rate environment. If central bank rates sit between 2% and 3.5% in the long run, and the economy chugs along, it’s likely to be a profitable environment for lenders. This is crucial for banks. And that’s why I believe Barclays is certainly worth considering.