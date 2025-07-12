Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Has the Barclays share price hit a peak?

Has the Barclays share price hit a peak?

The Barclays share price erupted in 2024, but it was arguably overdue. Now the banking giant’s trading with a more generous valuation.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

The Barclays (LSE:BARC) share price has delivered a 191% gain over the past five years. Yes, that was from a low base, but investors could still have picked up shares in the bank for 130p in late 2023. Today, the banking stock trades for 343p a share.

What’s more, if an investor bought stock around 130p, they’d also have locked in a very sizeable dividend yield. If I’m not mistaken, the yield was around 5.5% when I built most of my position in 2023.

Everything at once

This performance has been underpinned by the bank’s ongoing strategic transformation, strong financial results, a renewed focus on efficiency and diversification, and a vast improvement in investor sentiment.

These factors were most apparent in the first quarter earnings. The group reported an 11% year-on-year increase in total income to £7.7bn, with profit before tax rising 19% to £2.7bn. The investment banking division stood out, posting a 16% revenue increase and capitalising on heightened market volatility. 

The bank’s return on tangible equity (RoTE) — a key metric for measuring profitability in finance — reached 14% for the quarter. That’s well above the group’s unchanged full-year target of around 11%. Management also upgraded net interest income guidance for 2025.

This is further evidence that the strategic transformation’s already delivering tangible results. Recent acquisitions including Tesco Bank, and expansion into private credit have diversified revenue streams and reduced reliance on more cyclical segments.

But has it peaked?

However, the question remains whether Barclays’ share price has peaked. The current valuation, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 8.4, remains discounted compared to many global bank peers. 

This suggests there could still be room for further appreciation if the bank continues to deliver on its strategic objectives and market conditions remain supportive. This P/E figure falls to six times by 2027, while the dividend yield grows from 2.6% to 3.4%.

However, risks to the outlook are significant. Macroeconomic uncertainty persists, with concerns about global growth and rising US debt. Moreover, UK house price declines potentially impact credit quality and consumer demand. Barclays’ US Consumer Bank division continues to struggle, and any deterioration in the US economy could weigh on group results

Personally, I’m not adding to my position in Barclays. But the reason is concentration risk. A lot of my invested capital is in Barclays and Lloyds. Adding more probably wouldn’t be wise.

However, that doesn’t mean I’m not bullish over the long run. Avoiding any economic disaster I’d expect the stock to make steady gains.

And one reason for that is the interest rate environment. If central bank rates sit between 2% and 3.5% in the long run, and the economy chugs along, it’s likely to be a profitable environment for lenders. This is crucial for banks. And that’s why I believe Barclays is certainly worth considering.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Investing Articles

Start investing this summer with a spare £250? Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how an investor with a few hundred pounds to spare and no prior experience could look to…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Is Palantir stock the new Nvidia? Why UK investors should (or shouldn’t) care

| Mark Hartley

Palantir stock’s the top performer on the S&P 500 this year. Should UK investors consider it amid a blistering AI-fuelled…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 shares I think look undervalued

| Christopher Ruane

The FTSE 100 may be hitting record highs but there are still bargains to be had on the index. I…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

£20,000 in savings? Here’s how to target £841 of passive income each month

| Christopher Ruane

Passive income plans don't need to be complicated. Our writer explains how someone could target a sizeable second income buying…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

3 passive income strategies I like to try to double the State Pension with just £100 a month

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Investing consistently, with diligence, and patience can lead to an impressive stock market income that puts the State Pension to…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in a Stocks and Shares ISA 10 years ago could now be worth…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Stocks and Shares ISA investors have earned tremendous returns in the last decade, but just how much money has been…

Read more »

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface
Investing Articles

An 11.5% yield?! Here’s the dividend forecast for a hot income stock

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This steadily recovering income stock has the highest dividend yield in the FTSE 250, which looks like it’s here to…

Read more »

Dominos delivery man on skateboard holding pizza boxes
Investing Articles

At 10p, is this penny stock a screaming buy?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This penny stock's growing rapidly, is debt-free, and is about to almost double its store footprint! Could it be on…

Read more »