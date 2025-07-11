Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This FTSE 100 stock’s suddenly become the highest-yielder on the index!

This FTSE 100 stock’s suddenly become the highest-yielder on the index!

The league table of FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE:UKX) dividend stocks has a new number one. But our writer explains why there could be a catch.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:
Close-up of children holding a planet at the beach

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Here’s a quiz question: what’s the highest-yielding stock on the FTSE 100? Legal & General? Phoenix Group? Or maybe it’s one of the tobacco giants? No, it’s none of those. In fact, it’s WPP (LSE:WPP), the advertising and marketing agency.

Based on amounts paid over the past 12 months, the stock’s yielding an impressive 9.3%. However, it was only elevated to the top spot after releasing a profit warning on 9 July. Since then, its share price has fallen around 20%.

At the beginning of the week, it was yielding 7.5%. In February 2002, when its shares were at their post-pandemic high, the yield was 3.2%. However, its payout has remained unchanged for its last three financial years.

This tells us that its yield has been inflated by a falling share price. As a result, I think it’s a case of buyer beware. If WPP’s unable to reverse its decline, its dividend could soon come under pressure.

A new boss

The task of improving profitability lies with the group’s newly-appointed chief executive, Cindy Rose. She’s held senior positions with Microsoft and has been at the centre of its development of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. In 2018, she said: “Organisations who are investing in AI are already significantly outperforming those who are not.”

Since 2019, Rose has been a director of WPP so I reckon she’s been influential in shaping its own approach to AI.

Indeed, the group says it uses the technology to “deliver sharper, better-informed strategies and creative ideas, faster than ever before”. In addition, “AI-powered insights” help fuel campaigns to “outperform”. They also enable it to create “hyper-personalised, scalable experiences that drive conversion”. Impressive.

An existential threat?

But this is a double-edged sword. AI’s making it easier for others to replicate the work of creative agencies.

For example, content providers will be familiar with TikTok’s Symphony suite which provides avatars and scripts to help users quickly create campaigns. Meta Platform’s developing its “infinite creative” platform intended to automatically generate and optimise social media ads. Of most concern, Sam Altman, the boss of OpenAI, claims AI will soon do 95% of the work currently done by marketing agencies.

Already, over two-thirds of UK advertising revenue goes to the tech giants. I fear the writing could be on the wall for the world’s marketeers.

A more optimistic view

However, we must remember that WPP’s been in existence (in its present form) since 1985. It’s survived plenty of downturns before.

It also has an excellent reputation and works with some of the largest companies on the planet. Research suggests that the industry could grow at an average annual rate of 6.9% up until 2029. And despite this week’s woes, the group remains very profitable.

Final reflections

It could be that WPP’s blue-chip clients will continue to rely on third parties for their creative output. But I suspect smaller ones may look to take the work ‘in-house’. If they do, then earnings will come under pressure and the dividend could be one of the first things to be cut. The group’s status as the highest-yielding FTSE 100 share will then be lost.

To be honest, nobody knows how AI’s going to influence the industry over the next few years. And that’s a problem for me. Therefore, I don’t want to invest.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Meta Platforms and Microsoft. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

3 shares that could help a SIPP double in value

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane discusses a trio of FTSE 100 shares that he thinks investors should consider for their long-term potential to…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

I’ve doubled my money on this growth stock but I’m not selling it any time soon

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Uber has been a great investment for Edward Sheldon, rising more than 100% in just two years. He believes the…

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 is on fire! Yet these 2 stocks still look cheap to me

| Ben McPoland

Despite the FTSE 100 hitting record highs, there’s no shortage of undervalued opportunities across the index, says Ben McPoland.

Read more »

Female student sitting at the steps and using laptop
Investing Articles

Greggs shares: an outstanding bargain after crashing nearly 40%?

| Paul Summers

Shares of one-time market darling Greggs have been in foul form recently. But is this a once-in-a-blue-moon opportunity for our…

Read more »

Rear View Of Woman Holding Man Hand during travel in cappadocia
Investing Articles

Is this under-the-radar UK stock as cheap as its rooms?

| James Beard

Our writer’s been keeping an eye on a little-known UK stock that operates in a niche, but profitable, sector of…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman holding up four fingers
Investing Articles

It’s a ‘Fabulous Friday’ for holders of these FTSE 100 shares!

| James Beard

Four members of the FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE:UKX) are making their latest dividend payments today (11 July). Our writer takes a…

Read more »

Man riding the bus alone
Investing Articles

Check out this spectacular FTSE 250 stock

| Stephen Wright

UK investors willing to look beyond the FTSE 100 can find some outstanding companies. Online advertising business Baltic Classifieds might…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

The JD Sports share price is down 18% in a year. And the stock’s only yielding 1.1%. Here’s what I’m doing…

| James Beard

With the JD Sports share price struggling and a tiny dividend on offer, there doesn’t appear to me much going…

Read more »