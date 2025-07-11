Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 shares that could help a SIPP double in value

3 shares that could help a SIPP double in value

Christopher Ruane discusses a trio of FTSE 100 shares that he thinks investors should consider for their long-term potential to help a SIPP grow.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

A Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) is one vehicle many investors use to try and build wealth over the long term.

Given the timeframes involved, that can be a successful strategy. For example, over a 20-year timeframe, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% would be enough to double the value of a SIPP.

That is not far off the current average FTSE 100 yield of 3.4%. Dividends could be boosted by share price growth, though of course falling share prices can negatively affect CAGR. On top of that, dividends are never guaranteed.

Still, as part of a diversified SIPP, I reckon there are plenty of shares to consider for investors who want to try and double the value of their SIPP over the long term.

Here are three of them.

British American Tobacco

For starters, British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS) offers an attractive yield of 6.5%. On top of that, it has grown its dividend annually for decades.

Whether it can continue to do so – or even just maintain the dividend – is a question investors need to consider seriously. Not only does the company have sizeable debt, but its core market of cigarettes continues to see weakening demand over the long term.

However, while there are clear risks, I also think this high-yield share has some clear attractions.

For starters, while cigarette sales volumes are in decline, they are still substantial. Cheap to make but expensive to buy, it is a highly profitable business space and thanks to its stable of premium brands, British American is able to charge premium prices.

Another FTSE 100 high-yield share for SIPP investors to consider is Legal & General (LSE: LGEN).

It aims to grow its dividend per share by 2% annually. That is smaller growth than before, but it is still growth. Even now, before any potential future increases, the yield stands at a juicy 8.5%.

With a large target market and established customer base, the financial services company can benefit from its strong brand as well as long market experience.

One risk I see is the sale of a large US business. That could be good for short-term cash generation but threatens to leave a hole in the profit and loss account in future years. Hopefully, growth in other areas might help Legal & General to fill that.

Bunzl

At a 3.2% yield, packaging supplier Bunzl (LSE: BNZL) does not match the 3.6% I mentioned in my example above. A 26% fall in the share price over the past year does not look promising either.

Over the coming decades, I am hopeful that the company can keep growing its dividend per share each year. I also see potential for the share price to rise.

Weak demand in key markets and elevated costs eating into profit margins remain risks. But Bunzl’s proven business model of acquiring businesses to build scope, economies of scale and become ever more attractive to global clients remains compelling in my view.

Clearly, management has work to do, starting with reversing a decline in revenues over the past couple of years. If it can right the ship, I think the current Bunzl share price looks like a potential bargain. I recently added some Bunzl shares to my SIPP.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Bunzl Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. and Bunzl Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

I’ve doubled my money on this growth stock but I’m not selling it any time soon

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Uber has been a great investment for Edward Sheldon, rising more than 100% in just two years. He believes the…

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 is on fire! Yet these 2 stocks still look cheap to me

| Ben McPoland

Despite the FTSE 100 hitting record highs, there’s no shortage of undervalued opportunities across the index, says Ben McPoland.

Read more »

Female student sitting at the steps and using laptop
Investing Articles

Greggs shares: an outstanding bargain after crashing nearly 40%?

| Paul Summers

Shares of one-time market darling Greggs have been in foul form recently. But is this a once-in-a-blue-moon opportunity for our…

Read more »

Close-up of children holding a planet at the beach
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock’s suddenly become the highest-yielder on the index!

| James Beard

The league table of FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE:UKX) dividend stocks has a new number one. But our writer explains why there…

Read more »

Rear View Of Woman Holding Man Hand during travel in cappadocia
Investing Articles

Is this under-the-radar UK stock as cheap as its rooms?

| James Beard

Our writer’s been keeping an eye on a little-known UK stock that operates in a niche, but profitable, sector of…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman holding up four fingers
Investing Articles

It’s a ‘Fabulous Friday’ for holders of these FTSE 100 shares!

| James Beard

Four members of the FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE:UKX) are making their latest dividend payments today (11 July). Our writer takes a…

Read more »

Man riding the bus alone
Investing Articles

Check out this spectacular FTSE 250 stock

| Stephen Wright

UK investors willing to look beyond the FTSE 100 can find some outstanding companies. Online advertising business Baltic Classifieds might…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

The JD Sports share price is down 18% in a year. And the stock’s only yielding 1.1%. Here’s what I’m doing…

| James Beard

With the JD Sports share price struggling and a tiny dividend on offer, there doesn’t appear to me much going…

Read more »