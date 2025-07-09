Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 soaring dividend shares to consider for both growth and income!

2 soaring dividend shares to consider for both growth and income!

This Fool’s spotted a rare occurrence: two dividend shares delivering impressive growth while maintaining attractive yields.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Published
| More on:
Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Finding reliable dividend shares that also deliver meaningful growth is no easy task. Often, investors must choose between steady income or capital appreciation — not both. That’s because the dividend yield generally moves inversely to the share price. As a company’s stock climbs, the yield naturally compresses, — unless dividend payouts also rise.

That’s why I was surprised to find that two of my favourite dividend stocks are up more than 30% this year while still offering generous yields. These are specialist mortgage lender OSB Group (LSE: OSB) and insurance giant Aviva (LSE: AV.). Each brings something different to the table, making them both worth considering.

Let’s take a closer look.

OSB Group

OSB Group’s a specialist lender focused on niches of the mortgage market often underserved by larger banks. Through subsidiaries such as Precise Mortgages and InterBay Commercial, it targets buy-to-let landlords, commercial property and self-employed borrowers. This strategy’s proven resilient, with the share price up 31% year-to-date.

However, specialist lenders come with risks. A rather strained balance sheet shows debt of £4bn, nearly double its equity. While such leverage is typical in this sector, it does introduce risk — particularly if property prices fall or bad loans spike. Its free cash flow of £270m also looks modest relative to liabilities.

But for dividend hunters, the numbers are compelling. It offers a 6.4% dividend yield, comfortably covered by a payout ratio of just 43.3%. Even better, it’s grown its dividend for five consecutive years at an average annual rate of 5%. And despite the recent share price gains, OSB still looks attractively valued, trading at a price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of just 0.42 and a price-to-cash flow multiple of 6.6.

All in all, I see it as a solid potential pick for both growth and income, with the caveat that its specialist lending model could be vulnerable in a downturn.

Aviva

Turning to Aviva, this well-known insurer needs little introduction. As one of the UK’s largest composite insurers, it offers everything from life cover to general insurance and pensions. Its share price has surged 32% this year, reflecting improved investor sentiment across the financial sector.

However, growth has slowed. In fact, earnings have contracted 38% year-on-year, a reminder of the pressures facing UK insurers from intense competition to higher claims costs. Nonetheless, Aviva’s balance sheet’s healthy, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95 and operating cash flow of £8.12bn, providing confidence that it can continue meeting obligations and paying dividends.

Valuation is less of a bargain. The shares trade at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 26.5 and a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 2.16, both above long-run averages for insurers. 

And while the dividend yield remains attractive at 5.8%, the payout ratio sits at a lofty 152%. That means Aviva’s returning more to shareholders than it’s currently earning (though this is partly due to timing differences in insurance profits and cash flows).

Notably, dividends have grown steadily for the past five years at nearly 7% per annum.

In short, while OSB may offer more obvious growth potential, Aviva provides steady, defensive income. For me, both look worth considering as part of a well-diversified portfolio aimed at blending income with the possibility of long-term capital growth.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has positions in Aviva Plc and OSB Group. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Exterior of BT head office - One Braham, London
Investing Articles

Near a 5-year high, is there still value in the BT share price?

| Mark Hartley

With the BT share price near a five-year high, Mark Hartley analyses if there’s still value left for investors chasing…

Read more »

Group of friends meet up in a pub
Investing Articles

Here’s a surprising winner after the UK stock market reacts to the latest US tariffs — Diageo

| Mark Hartley

Our writer was pleasantly surprised to see Diageo shares rise after US trade tariff news hit the UK stock market.…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Down from its all-time high, is the Rolls-Royce share price heading for a fall?

| Alan Oscroft

I keep thinking the Rolls-Royce share price could be set for a fall, and I keep being wrong. What about…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

The Jet2 share price nosedives despite record-breaking 2025 results

| James Beard

Investors sent the Jet2 share price lower in early trading today (9 July) as they reacted negatively to the leisure…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

At 36p, this penny stock could be worth considering

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon just scanned the UK market for penny stocks that are currently in strong upward trends. And this one…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Down 10% from May, is it time for me to buy more of this high-yielding FTSE heavyweight?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 giant is forecast to have a 6.3% dividend yield by 2027, and looks substantially undervalued to me,…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Down 37% but with 47% forecast earnings growth and $1bn buyback announced, does Glencore’s share price look cheap to me?

| Simon Watkins

Glencore’s share price has dropped over the year on concerns about China’s economic growth and US tariffs, but its earnings…

Read more »

Emma Raducanu for Vodafone billboard animation at Piccadilly Circus, London
Investing Articles

Up 10% in a month! What on earth’s going on with the Vodafone share price?

| James Beard

Our writer’s trying to find an explanation for the recent strong performance in the Vodafone share price. But it isn't…

Read more »