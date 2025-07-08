Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £100,000 invested in Tesco shares at the start of 2025 is now worth…

£100,000 invested in Tesco shares at the start of 2025 is now worth…

Tesco shares are on the rise as the UK’s leading supermarket continues to dominate, but how much money have investors made since the start of the year?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

The popularity of Tesco (LSE:TSCO) shares has proven to be well-founded in recent years. Since its October 2022 inflation lows, the UK’s flagship supermarket has leveraged its scale and Clubcard loyalty programme to protect and expand its market share. And by the end of 2024, loyal shareholders were rewarded with an 80% gain.

Moving into 2025, this upward trajectory has continued, delivering a further 8.7% total return, slightly outpacing the FTSE 100. That means any large investor who put £100,000 to work earlier this year has so far earned a tidy £8,700 profit – not bad for six months.

The question now is, can it continue to climb from here? Or should investors start considering taking some profits?

What’s driving growth?

As previously mentioned, Tesco has been busy expanding its market share, from 26.7% in October 2022 to 28.1% today – the highest in almost a decade. That may seem like a small difference. But when scaled up to the 70 million population of Britain, that’s very roughly 980,000 new shoppers walking through its doors. And the impact of this is reflected in its strengthening financials.

Its price-matching schemes have worked wonders in defending itself against discount retailers like Aldi and Lidl. At the same time, by expanding its Tesco’s Finest range, the supermarket has equally started luring customers away from its premium competitors like Waitrose and Marks & Spencer.

There are obviously other factors at work here. But overall, this has translated into accelerating like-for-like sales growth, pushing revenues to record highs. In turn, profits and free cash flow have expanded, paving the way for lower debt levels and more generous dividends.

Where next?

Even with all the progress made, the general consensus from institutional investors suggests that Tesco shares still have room for growth moving forward.

Deutsche Bank is seemingly the most bullish right now with a 440p price target driven by expectations of further market share gains. And if this projection’s accurate, that means today’s £108,700 investment could grow to £118,100 by this time next year – an extra £9,400.

While exciting, forecasts are sadly never set in stone. Even Deutsche admits to several threats being on the horizon for this business. And one of the biggest concerns is an escalating price war, particularly from Asda.

Given that supermarkets already operate with razor-thin margins, even a small trimming of gross profitability could slow Tesco’s pace. And this is a threat that investors will have to watch carefully moving forward. Having said that, Tesco has gone through price wars before. And while they have been disruptive in the short term, in the long run, the firm has always managed to stay on top.

All things considered, I don’t think it’s unrealistic to see earnings growth start to slow in the near term. Whether that warrants trimming an existing position ultimately depends on individual investor’s goals and risk tolerance. But when looking at this business from a long-term perspective, Tesco shares still seem worthy of a closer look, in my opinion.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

Down 5% despite good Q1 results, is now the time for investors to consider Sainsbury’s shares?

| Simon Watkins

Supermarket giant Sainsbury’s released solid Q1 results on 1 July, but is down 5% from its one-year traded high, so…

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett’s electric vehicle stock is smashing Tesla shares in 2025

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Warren Buffett doesn’t get enough credit for owning this top-performing electric vehicle stock. In recent years, it’s been a brilliant…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Here’s how investors could target £5,174 a year in passive income from £5,000 in savings invested in this FTSE 100 gem…

| Simon Watkins

This often overlooked FTSE 100 savings and investment giant has an ultra-high yield of 8.4%, which can generate enormous passive…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

A profitable penny stock with a well-covered 8% dividend yield! What’s the catch?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley dives into a rare penny stock that offers an 8% dividend yield, investigating whether it deserves a place…

Read more »

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

I slashed my monthly expenses by £300 to help me aim for a steady second income stream of £20k

| Mark Hartley

This Fool's saving an extra £300 a month and investing it in a portfolio of dividends stocks to power his…

Read more »

Workers at Whiting refinery, US
Investing Articles

Come on Shell! Here’s why you could consider buying BP shares…

| James Beard

Following takeover speculation, James Beard’s put together a letter to Shell’s boss explaining why the energy giant could consider buying…

Read more »

National Grid engineers at a substation
Investing Articles

National Grid shares: a £1,000 investment 5 years ago is now worth…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

National Grid shares are on the rise! Here’s how much money investors have made so far… and how much they…

Read more »

Close-up of children holding a planet at the beach
Investing Articles

Vodafone shares: a £1,000 investment 5 years ago is now worth…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Vodafone shares have underwhelmed since 2020, but could the stock be on the verge of an explosive comeback? Here's what…

Read more »