Nvidia stock has delivered jaw-dropping gains. Here are 10 growth shares that have the potential to also produce big returns in future years.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Where is the next Nvidia stock right now?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

It’s no secret that Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has been one of the best market performers of all time.

Up around 72,300% in 20 years, it has made patient, long-term shareholders an absolute fortune. And founder Jensen Huang one of the world’s richest people!

Naturally, it will be a tall order for other stocks to repeat such eye-popping returns over the next two decades. But at any point in time, there are shares hiding in plain sight that go on to become 10-baggers, or even 100-baggers.

In other words, the stock grows 10 or 100 times in value!

Where might these potential fortune-makers be? Let’s turn to an investment fund that backed Nvidia many years ago to see what its managers think.

Searching for outliers

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE: SMT) is a FTSE 100 firm that spends much of its time hunting for the next Nvidia. It first invested in the AI chipmaker back in 2016, and has since made over 80 times its money on that position.

Best and worst returns for Scottish Mortgage in the past 10 years:

Source: Scottish Mortgage

Note, these calculations only go up to 31 March. Since then, Nvidia’s share price has jumped 47%, meaning the return would now be over 100 times.

However, Scottish Mortgage has been reducing its Nvidia position this year. Manager Tom Slater explains: “A world built on $70,000 chips and 60% margins isn’t likely to endure. So we reduced our position, not because we admire the company any less, but because we’re disciplined. We look for asymmetric outcomes, and at a $3.5trn valuation it’s much harder to make exceptional returns.”

This points to a risk that Nvidia’s pricing power — and therefore margins — might come under pressure in the years ahead. While these are valid concerns, it’s also worth noting that Scottish Mortgage hasn’t sold its entire Nvidia holding.

The company’s products are also applicable to massive adjacent growth markets, particularly self-driving cars and humanoid robots. But the reduction suggests the managers see lower returns ahead due to Nvidia’s juggernaut stature.

The next generation of winners?

So, what else is Scottish Mortgage backing today? Well, some holdings, including SpaceX and Stripe, are still unlisted. So investors can’t buy shares of those yet.

Recently, it’s been loading up on Meta Platforms and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC). But with their already enormous market caps, these aren’t exactly what I’d call hidden gems.

In the table below then are 10 growth stocks that are in the top 30 holdings, each with market caps below $100bn. In other words, they’re not already tech mega-caps, and Scottish Mortgage appears to have strong conviction in their growth prospects.

Company What It Does Market Cap Sea Limited Southeast Asian e‑commerce, fintech and gaming $88bn Snowflake Cloud‑based data warehousing and analytics $74bn Roblox Online gaming platform $70bn Cloudflare Web performance and security services $66bn Coupang South Korean e‑commerce platform $55bn Insulet Maker of the Omnipod insulin delivery system $21bn Wise Cross-border money transfers £11bn Tempus AI AI-driven cancer diagnostics and precision medicine $10bn Aurora Innovation Autonomous vehicle technology $9bn Oddity Tech Tech-powered beauty platform $4.bn

Foolish takeaway

Of course, there’s no guarantee that these will prove to be the next big winners. Most are investing heavily for growth and therefore not optimised for profits. Some may remain loss-making forever.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Mortgage team might fail to identify the next generation of outliers, which would damage investor confidence in its strategy.

However, I feel these stocks can be used as a springboard for further research. If any succeed wildly, they have the potential to make patient growth investors a lot of money.

Alternatively, more risk-averse investors could consider Scottish Mortgage shares.