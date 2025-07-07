Member Login
Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to consider buying in July [PREMIUM PICKS]

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due to a combination of business performance and potentially attractive share valuation.

Mark Rogers
As the Head of The Motley Fool’s UK Investing Team, Mark approaches the stock market with the same old-fashioned business instincts and values that he honed growing up around the family business. An investor for 20 years, Mark specialises in unearthing top-quality under-the-radar investments in the small-cap market. He currently serves as Director of Investing for Motley Fool UK services and Managing Director of Motley Fool UK.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Our monthly Fire Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of growth-focused Fire recommendations, to help Fools build out their portfolios.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

  • While Alphabet owns the dominant search company with greater than a 90% global market share, it has diverse portfolio of businesses, including Google Cloud, YouTube and even self-driving cars.
  • It boasts impressive intangible assets, such as the tech expertise behind its search products, which provides a competitive advantage.
  • The company has invested in AI not just to improve its search business, but also to power advertising through features such as enhanced targeting.
  • Alphabet reported strong results for its first quarter, which saw revenues increase by 14% at constant currency, driven by 28% growth in Google Cloud. The operating margin grew by two percentage points to 34%
  • Pleasingly the company appears to be speeding up its AI strategy – capital investments are expected to increase from $50bn to $75bn for the year, while it also cuts costs to offset the impact on profits.
  • We shouldn’t forget the dominant position Alphabet holds in online advertising, the huge cash flow it pumps out quarter after quarter, and the opportunity to improve its products (including in the fast-growing cloud computing market) through its technological expertise (including in AI).

“Best Buys Now” Pick #2:

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ian Pierce own shares in Alphabet. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet.

