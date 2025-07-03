Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » An 8.4% yield and down 33%, is Taylor Wimpey’s share price seriously cheap now?

An 8.4% yield and down 33%, is Taylor Wimpey’s share price seriously cheap now?

Taylor Wimpey’s share price has fallen a long way as uncertainty plagues the housing market. However, things may be taking a turn for the better.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Taylor Wimpey’s (LSE: TW) share price has dropped 33% from its 20 September 12-month traded high of £1.69.

I believe this reflects market uncertainty over the UK’s housing sector rather than anything to do with the firm. After years in the doldrums for the sector, it’s difficult for investors to feel confident about its prospects again, I think.

Demand for homes was crippled during the Covid period and then kept in check by soaring interest rates. Subsequently, spiralling energy prices after key supplier Russia invaded Ukraine caused the cost of living to surge.

The UK’s housing market cycle

That said, the last year or so has seen more positive factors begin to emerge.

The Bank of England cut interest rates from 5.25% last August for the first time since March 2020. Three more reductions have brought the benchmark base rate down to 4.25%.

At the same time, the UK government’s pushing ahead with plans to build 1.5m homes within its five-year term.

Another boost came on 11 June when Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced another £10bn to be spent on new houses.

How does the business look?

The firm’s 2024 results reflected both the previous housing sector malaise and the more positive outlook. The full-year number released on 25 March showed a 32.4% year-on-year drop in profit before tax to £320.3m. This undershot analysts’ projections of £400.8m.

However, the results also contained a forecast increase in 2025 volumes to 10,400-10,800 homes. Based on this, the firm projected operating profit this year of £444m (in line with analysts’ consensus).  

This forecast was reiterated in its trading update on 30 April. It added that for the year to 27 April its total order book value was £2.335bn against 2024’s £2.093bn.

A risk here is any further and sustained surge in the cost of living. This could deter people from buying new homes.

However, analysts forecast the firm’s earnings will increase by 16.6% each year to end-2027.

Is the share price undervalued?

I ran a discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis to cut to the chase on Taylor Wimpey’s valuation. This uses cash flow forecasts for any firm’s underlying business to identify where its share price should be.

Using other analysts’ numbers and my own, the DCF for the firm shows it’s 58% undervalued at £1.13. Therefore, their fair value is £2.69.

Given this, they look very cheap to me.

What about the dividend yield?

The firm paid a dividend in 2024 of 9.46p, giving a yield of 8.4% on the current £1.13 share price. Analysts forecast that the yield will remain above 8% a year until the end of 2027, at a minimum.

So investors considering a holding of £11,000 (the average UK savings) in the firm would make £14,406 in dividends after 10 years. After 30 years on an average 8.4% yield, this would rise to £124,520.

Adding in the initial £11,000 investment and the holding would be worth £135,520. This would generate a dividend income of £11,384 every year.

This is also based on the dividends being reinvested back into the stock – dividend compounding.

Will I buy the stock?

I already hold several high-yielding stocks and am happy with these. However, if one of them consistently underperforms, I will replace it with Taylor Wimpey.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of children holding a planet at the beach
Investing Articles

International Consolidated Airlines (IAG) shares: here’s the share price and dividend forecast for the next 12 months!

| Royston Wild

International Consolidated Airlines' (IAG) shares are still climbing on strong profits growth. But can the FTSE 100 firm keep flying?

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

1 of the UK’s best growth stocks to consider buying in July

| Stephen Wright

Halma has been one of the UK’s best growth stocks for a long time. And at an unusually low valuation,…

Read more »

Caerphilly Castle, and reflection in the moat.
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months the eye-popping Aviva share price could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

The Aviva share price is on a roll, and investors have got a heap of dividends on top. Harvey Jones…

Read more »

Satellite on planet background
Investing Articles

Down 8% to under £19, is BAE Systems’ share price a bargain?

| Simon Watkins

BAE Systems’ share price has recently lost ground, but NATO's pledged a huge increase in defence spending from which the…

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

Just how high can the Rolls-Royce, Babcock and BAE Systems share prices go?

| Harvey Jones

High-flying BAE Systems’ share price has given Harvey Jones's portfolio a real lift, and it's not the only FTSE 100…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s a surging ETF for savvy investors to consider in July!

| Royston Wild

A surging gold price has seen this exchange-traded fund (ETF) rise more than 40% since mid-2015. I think it has…

Read more »

Red briefcase with the words Budget HM Treasury embossed in gold
Investing Articles

Market jitters caused one of my FTSE 100 stocks to tank!

| James Beard

On Wednesday afternoon, a forlorn Chancellor prompted a sell-off of certain FTSE 100 stocks and led to a rise in…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in Greggs shares 1 month ago is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

Greggs shares have sure been in the doldrums over recent months. But is this a FTSE 250 stock to consider…

Read more »